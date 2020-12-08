Global POS Terminal Market: Overview

According to a new market report pertaining to the global POS terminal market published by Transparency Market Research, the global POS terminal market is projected to reach US$ 37.0 Bn by 2027. The POS terminal market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand of organizations in the area of real time user interaction, quick payment is driving the growth of the market.

Rise in Demand for Mobile POS Terminals – Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) refers to specialized wireless devices such as tablets and smartphones that are capable of functioning as an electronic point-of-sale terminal or cash register. The implementation of mPOS allows the sales and service industries to conduct financial transactions at any place, owing to mobility, improved customer experience, and saving of space. Furthermore, according to custom research by HP company, till 2018, 3% of enterprise merchants have fully deployed an mPOS solution, and 86% of companies are either currently in the process of implementing or are planning to implement mPOS in the next two years. Thus, the anticipated demand for mPOS is expected to drive the POS terminals market during the forecast period.

POS Terminal Market: Market Taxonomy

The global POS terminal market has been segmented in terms of type, component, application and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Fixed POS Terminal and Wireless and Mobile POS Terminal. Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Software is further segmented into on-premise and cloud. Services has been further segmented into Integration, Implementation and Consulting. Based on application, the market has been segmented into Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse / Distribution, Entertainment and Others {Field Service, Government, Transportation, etc.} By region, the global POS terminal market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of POS terminal were analyzed based on type of technology providers in the market.

POS Terminal Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the POS terminal market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the POS terminal market. The POS terminal market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global POS terminal market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the POS terminal market.

POS Terminal Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global POS terminal market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerge Mobile (Pty) Ltd., Equinox Payments, LLC, Ingenico S.A., iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd, Micros Systems, Inc., Miura Systems Ltd., NCR Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Vectron Systems SA, Yoco Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market is segmented based on:

Product Type

Fixed POS

Wireless and Mobile POS

Component

Hardware

Software

Application

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse / Distribution

Entertainment

Field Service

Government

Transportation

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

