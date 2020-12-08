Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cellulite Treatment Market market.

Cellulite Treatment: Overview

Cellulite can be referred to as a condition in which lumpy or dimpled skin appears and mostly occur in obese individuals. Cellulite can form mainly on mid and lower body parts such as abdomen, thighs, buttocks, and hips. Sometimes it can occur in breasts, upper arms, or belly. With mild cellulite, dimpling is not visible unless the skin is pinched. Cellulite can appear in any individual regardless of age, weight or gender. It is more common in female population than in male population owing to differences in the way muscles, connective tissue, and fat cells are distributed in their skin. Cellulite is often caused by uneven connective tissue patterns under the skin. As the fatty layer gets pulled into deeper compartments which are like honeycombs it causes lumping or dimpling of cellulite.

Some facts about cellulite:

Around 80 -90 % of the female population is expected to experience cellulite.

Cellulite, due to its appearance and texture, is commonly known as cottage-cheese skin and orange-peel skin.

A low-fat diet, an active lifestyle, and smoking cessation can aid to reduce incidence of cellulite.

Drivers and Challenges: Cellulite Treatment Market

Changing lifestyles and hectic work life is leading to consumption of high amount of junk food instead of home-cooked food and minimal time for physical activities or workouts. These factors collectively are resulting in increasing number of obese individuals across the globe. In 2016 for instance, according to data released by the World Health Organization, over 340 Mn children and teenagers, and around 650 Mn adults were obese or overweight. Increasing emphasis on appearance of body, and rising number of body shaming activities and bullying globally may lead to dissatisfaction, depression, other behavioral, psychiatric and psychological disorders. According to a study report regarding psychology of individuals with cellulite, released by Surgical and Cosmetic Dermatology, approximately 50% of the population involved in the study, reported that they were dissatisfied with their appearance, while around 78% seek for treatment. This is projected to further support market growth significantly. Increasing focus of major companies on development in the field of cellulite treatment and launch of enhanced and novel cellulite treatment is driving market growth. Rising disposable income of individuals in developed and developing countries, rising awareness regarding esthetic appeal and appearance among women as well as men, and growing number of cosmetic surgeries are other factors driving global market growth. Rising demand for improved treatment options owing to increasing prevalence of disorder related to fat deposition and focus of companies to meet the requirement is a factor projected to support global market growth to some extent. Moreover, increasing demand and adoption of non-surgical treatments and availability of innovative topical medicines are supporting global cellulite treatment market growth. In 2016 for instance, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company -Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA launched -Cellfina a cellulite appearance reducing treatment that can last for nearly 3 years. Furthermore, focus on extreme marketing strategies such as social media ads and promotions regarding the disorder and available treatments is expected to have a positive impact on a large customer base, and augment market growth.

However, high cost of treatment and sustainability of topical treatment limited to a few years and possible side effects of the treatment, coupled with availability of better treatment alternatives are major restraining factors for the global market. in addition, various women, especially in developing countries, are shy of exposing their body for treatment or do not feel the need for any treatment, which is additional factor hampering market growth.

Segment Insights

Cellulite Type Segment Insights:

The soft cellulite segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 in terms of value contribution. This is attributable to increasing number of obese population, due to unhealthy eating habits and diet. The soft cellulite is easier to treat as it is early stage of disorder as compared to other cellulite forms which is a major factor driving segment growth.

End User Segment Insights:

The hospital segment is estimated to record highest revenue contribution in the target market. Increasing number of footfalls in hospitals and number of treatments available at one destination is augmenting hospital segment growth. The specialized dermatology clinics segment is projected to witness considerably high growth rate over the next few years. Rising preference towards minimally invasive treatment for cellulite by expertise in this stream is estimated to boost growth of the segment over the 10-year forecast period.

Region Analysis

The cellulite market in North America (NA) is estimated to record highest revenue share in the global market and is projected to continue with its dominance over the next few years. This is due to unhealthy diet of individuals and no time for physical activities which has led to increasing number of obese population and rising preference for non-surgical techniques in countries in NA region. In addition, growing number of cosmetic surgeries in the region is expected to further support growth of the market to some extent in North America. The Asia Pacific cellulite treatment market is projected to witness higher CAGR, due to rising income levels, increasing number of people suffering from obesity, and willingness to get treatment. The market in Europe is estimated to contribute significant revenue share in the global market. The MEA and Latin America markets are estimated to account for moderate revenue shares in the target market.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Cellulite:

Soft Cellulite

Hard Cellulite

Edematous Cellulite

Segmentation by Treatment:

Energy-Based Treatment

Mechanical Suction and Thermal

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Mechanical Suction

Others

Non-Energy-Based Treatment

Topical Creams

Soft Cellulite Treatment

Others

Segmentation by Technique:

Non-Invasive

Minimally Invasive

Topical Treatment

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Dermatology Clinics

