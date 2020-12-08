The global Irrigation Automation market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Irrigation Automation market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Irrigation Automation market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Irrigation Automation market, such as The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Mottech Water Solution, Avanijal Agri Automation, Calsense, Water Bit, Hydropoint Data Systems, Irritec S.P.A, Blurain, Novagric, Hortau, Tevatronic Irrigation Automation They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Irrigation Automation market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Irrigation Automation market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Irrigation Automation market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Irrigation Automation industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Irrigation Automation market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1677982/global-irrigation-automation-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Irrigation Automation market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Irrigation Automation market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Irrigation Automation market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Irrigation Automation Market by Product: Fully Automatic, Semiautomatic Irrigation Automation

Global Irrigation Automation Market by Application: , Agricultural Planting Base, Flower Ornamental Garden, other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Irrigation Automation market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Irrigation Automation Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1677982/global-irrigation-automation-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Irrigation Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Irrigation Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Irrigation Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Irrigation Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Irrigation Automation market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c37a33e3500eb96bfeaf64ccbc8917bc,0,1,global-irrigation-automation-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Irrigation Automation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Fully Automatic

1.4.3 Semiautomatic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agricultural Planting Base

1.5.3 Flower Ornamental Garden

1.5.4 other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Irrigation Automation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Irrigation Automation Industry

1.6.1.1 Irrigation Automation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Irrigation Automation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Irrigation Automation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Irrigation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Irrigation Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Irrigation Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Irrigation Automation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Irrigation Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Irrigation Automation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Irrigation Automation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 The Toro Company

13.1.1 The Toro Company Company Details

13.1.2 The Toro Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.1.4 The Toro Company Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

13.2 Hunter Industries

13.2.1 Hunter Industries Company Details

13.2.2 Hunter Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Hunter Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

13.3 Valmont Industries

13.3.1 Valmont Industries Company Details

13.3.2 Valmont Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.3.4 Valmont Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

13.4 Rain Bird

13.4.1 Rain Bird Company Details

13.4.2 Rain Bird Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Rain Bird Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

13.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

13.5.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Company Details

13.5.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.5.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

13.6 Lindsay Corporation

13.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Lindsay Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.6.4 Lindsay Corporation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Netafim

13.7.1 Netafim Company Details

13.7.2 Netafim Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Netafim Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Netafim Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Netafim Recent Development

13.8 Galcon

13.8.1 Galcon Company Details

13.8.2 Galcon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Galcon Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.8.4 Galcon Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Galcon Recent Development

13.9 Rubicon Water

13.9.1 Rubicon Water Company Details

13.9.2 Rubicon Water Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Rubicon Water Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Rubicon Water Recent Development

13.10 Weathermatic

13.10.1 Weathermatic Company Details

13.10.2 Weathermatic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.10.4 Weathermatic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

13.11 Nelson Irrigation

10.11.1 Nelson Irrigation Company Details

10.11.2 Nelson Irrigation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Nelson Irrigation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

13.12 Mottech Water Solution

10.12.1 Mottech Water Solution Company Details

10.12.2 Mottech Water Solution Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Mottech Water Solution Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.12.4 Mottech Water Solution Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mottech Water Solution Recent Development

13.13 Avanijal Agri Automation

10.13.1 Avanijal Agri Automation Company Details

10.13.2 Avanijal Agri Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Avanijal Agri Automation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.13.4 Avanijal Agri Automation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Avanijal Agri Automation Recent Development

13.14 Calsense

10.14.1 Calsense Company Details

10.14.2 Calsense Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Calsense Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.14.4 Calsense Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Calsense Recent Development

13.15 Water Bit

10.15.1 Water Bit Company Details

10.15.2 Water Bit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Water Bit Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.15.4 Water Bit Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Water Bit Recent Development

13.16 Hydropoint Data Systems

10.16.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Company Details

10.16.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.16.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

13.17 Irritec S.P.A

10.17.1 Irritec S.P.A Company Details

10.17.2 Irritec S.P.A Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Irritec S.P.A Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.17.4 Irritec S.P.A Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Irritec S.P.A Recent Development

13.18 Blurain

10.18.1 Blurain Company Details

10.18.2 Blurain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Blurain Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.18.4 Blurain Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Blurain Recent Development

13.19 Novagric

10.19.1 Novagric Company Details

10.19.2 Novagric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Novagric Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.19.4 Novagric Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Novagric Recent Development

13.20 Hortau

10.20.1 Hortau Company Details

10.20.2 Hortau Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Hortau Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.20.4 Hortau Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hortau Recent Development

13.21 Tevatronic

10.21.1 Tevatronic Company Details

10.21.2 Tevatronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Tevatronic Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.21.4 Tevatronic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Tevatronic Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”