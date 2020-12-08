Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Throughput Screening market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the high throughput screening market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the high throughput screening market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the high throughput screening market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the high throughput screening market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the high throughput screening market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the high throughput screening market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the high throughput screening by segmenting the market based on application, technology, product and services, end user and region. All the segments of high throughput screening market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

High throughput screening (HTS) is used for carrying out chemical, genetic and pharmacological tests. These tests are used to detect drugs presence, drug trails, and drug design and drug interactions. It uses many devices such as detectors, control software, and instruments to analyze the bimolecular and genetic interactions. It is a process by which compounds are tested for activators (agonists) or inhibitors (antagonists). Receptors and metabolic enzymes can also be tested. The numbers of leads, i.e. those compounds that produce the desired effect and which are active at low concentration, are detected. Many drugs such as mevastatin and cyclosporin A have been detected using HTS tests. The main task of the HTS is to detect lead compounds. Directions are then given for its optimization.

The increased penetration of the high throughput screening is largely due to the increasing number of drug screening requirements, stem cell research, toxicological studies, R&D programs initiated by governments and research centers, technological advancements in HTS found by biotechnology companies, increase in research and venture capital investments. However, the high cost of techniques and the lack of trained professionals to handle HTS software may inhibit the growth of this market.

Based on product and services market is segmented into software, instruments, reagent and assay kits, service, accessories and consumables. Reagents and assay kits are the most used products and services of products for HTS tests due to the increasing number of assays development, continuous use of reagents for HTS tests, the rising R&D expenditure, high incidence of diseases and increased continued government support for research in drugs detection and recovery.

Based on technology market is segmented into lab-on-a-chip, cell-based assays, ultra high throughput screening, label-free technology and bioinformatics. Cell based assays segment is further split into perfusion cell culture, 2D cell culture, and 3D Cell culture. Label-free technology segment will grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to advantages offered by label-free technology. Label-free technology can be used to study diverse cell types and targets. Also probability of drug attrition due to toxicity can be reduced; complex biological pathways can be studied using simple methods using label-free technology. Cell based assay technology held largest market share in 2018.

These high throughput screenings are used for various applications such as primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation, toxicology assessment and other applications. Target identification & validation segment held largest market share in 2018 as a result of increase in the number of prospective drug targets for screening.

Contract research organizations (CROs), academic and government institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others are significant end users for the high throughput screening market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held significant market share in 2018 in terms of revenue. Large share is attributed to the increasing use of HTS technologies by biotech and pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery and toxicology studies.

North America is seen to be the significant contributor to the market share, mainly due to the emphasis placed on research and development in pharmaceutical companies, the adoption of drug detection techniques, government support and funding and large number of companies producing HTS products and services. European markets have a large share of the market due to advancements in chemical testing, development of software and hardware that can automate testing, government initiatives for drug testing, R&D by various research centers and increase in utilization of data processing software for HTS. Asia Pacific region has experienced rising popularity of high throughput screening techniques. The pharmaceutical industry has shifted from traditional approaches of using only one compound and low throughput, to automated processes using robotic systems and high throughput screening. Compounds found in different areas of biology are tested. The techniques used are simple, efficient and of particularly low cost. Middle East and Africa region will experience sluggish growth in the years to come. Latin America is projected to exhibit moderate growth for high throughput screening market during the forecast period.

Major players included in the report are Axxam, Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Danaher, Hamilton, Agilent, Tecan, Merck Group, PerkinElmer, BioTek and Aurora Biomed among others.

The report segment of global high throughput screening market as follows:

Global High Throughput Screening Market: By Product and Services

Reagents & Assay Kits

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

Software

Services

Global High Throughput Screening Market: By Technology

Cell-based Assays

2D Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture

Perfusion Cell Culture

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

Ultra-high-throughput Screening

Bioinformatics

Label-free Technology

Global High Throughput Screening Market: By Application

Target Identification & Validation

Primary and Secondary Screening

Toxicology Assessment

Other Applications

Global High Throughput Screening Market: By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Global High Throughput Screening Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

