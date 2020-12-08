Powered by a phenomenal end use spectrum, helical screw blowers market share has witnessed a significant uptick in the recent years. These blowers are being increasingly preferred over their conventional counterparts given the fact that they provide better serviceability, reduced energy consumption, and are highly cost-efficient. Moreover, it has been observed that the foremost firms partaking in helical screw blowers industry have been making persistent efforts, of late, to unveil upgraded and advanced products that would fulfill the current requirements accruing from diverse business verticals. The recent launch of Gardner Denver’s Robox Energy IMPACT 4.0 screw blower is an excellent instance of the extensive product revamp strategies being undertaken by prominent companies.

The U.S. based industrial equipment manufacturer displayed the new models of its Robuschi range of blower technologies at International Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Refuse and Recycling (IFAT) in May 2018. The firm’s flagship Robox Energy IMPACT 4.0 screw blower comes with an integral cooling system and has a plug & play design allowing safe operation and fast installation. The product is being cited as one of its kind across helical screw blowers market as it has been equipped with a magnet motor fitted straight on to the conductor shaft which enables it to prevent any potential loss of power from the belt drive.

With a marked increase in the demand for sustainable productivity solutions coupled with the need to deploy highly-efficient industrial products, the growth prospects of helical screw blowers market undoubtedly appear highly promising. Additionally, the massive proliferation of the end use domain which includes chemicals, food processing, pharmaceuticals, cement, steel plants, petrochemicals, and power generation would further fuel the product demand in the ensuing years, assisting this business space to expand its revenue share at an exceptional pace. The remuneration collection of the global helical screw blowers industry is slated to surpass USD 1.15 billion by 2024.

Speaking of the vast end use space of helical screw blowers market, the power generation sector is anticipated to emerge as the forerunner amongst all the segments in the forthcoming years. Carrying out the process of desulphurization in exhaust flue gases to constrain pollution levels would require the deployment of screw blowers in the power generation vertical. Moreover, the rising demand for uninterrupted electricity would be the vital factor that would assist the power generation sector to contribute significantly toward augmenting the helical screw blowers industry. In fact, the overall industry size from power generation applications is forecast to record an impressive CAGR of about 5.4% over 2018-2024.

Apparently, it would be prudent to mention that a gradual increase in the acceptance and utilization of these high-grade products across several business domains would invariably have an optimistic influence on the remuneration portfolio of helical screw blowers market in the times to come.

Concurrently, the helical screw blowers market giant further revealed the re-designed version of its Robox Lobe blower improves air circulation owing to its high-performance cooling fan and discharge silencers. Moreover, the new blower comes with an acoustic hood that addresses the noise levels as well – a feature that traditional blowers lack. The instance of Gardner Denver aptly demonstrates the intelligent technology solutions being developed by helical screw blowers market players to aid the wastewater treatment equipment industry in optimizing and lowering the environmental impact of their operations.

Citing yet another key instance, Atlas Copco, one of the major helical screw blowers market behemoths, had unveiled its Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology-enabled ZS blowers at the world’s largest annual water quality technical conference, WEFTEC 2017. Boasting of a slew of advanced properties, these oil-free centrifugal blowers reportedly save costumers an average of 30% costs when compared to traditional lobe blowers. Furthermore, these blowers could be connected to Elektronikon® controller system that allows it to remotely monitor the access to machine data 24×7.

