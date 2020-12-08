In tandem with the automotive domain, home appliance sector has emerged to be another pivotal application arena for stationary air compressor market. In fact, the overall industry share from home appliance applications generated over USD 6 billion in 2017. Reportedly, hermetic compressors are witnessing a massive demand from this segment owing to its extensive deployment in air conditioners, refrigeration systems, freezers, and other household appliances. In this regard, developing economies are slated to witness a phenomenal growth in terms of stationary air compressor industry expansion, given the swift growth in the personal household appliances sector in these regions.

The worldwide stationary air compressor market share has been projected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2024

The Asia Pacific belt in recent times has become a potential hub for manufacturing activities, which is likely to provide a significant impetus to regional stationary air compressor market. The massive scope of APAC stationary air compressor market can be majorly attributed to the robustly expanding automotive domain across emerging economies like China and India. As per reliable sources, China is claimed to be world’s largest auto manufacturing country since 2009.

In fact, in the year 2016, the country’s vehicle production accounted for almost 30% of world’s vehicle production. As automotive giants are increasingly switching to pneumatic tools, stationary air compressors are finding an extensive adoption in this sector. APAC’s commendable proportion of dominance in automotive sector undeniably gives it an upper hand in the regional stationary air compressor industry hierarchy. APAC belt is slated to cover almost 60% of global stationary air compressor market share by 2024.

Endorsing a portfolio of cost effective air cooling for drive power of 250 KW and higher in tandem with the company’s maintenance free 1:1 direct drive system, Kaeser’s latest space saving rotary range undoubtedly is one of the futuristic ones of its kind in stationary air compressor marketplace, providing all the advantages of modern modular design. In this regard, it is imperative to mention that rotary segment is observed to gain a competitive edge over its counterparts on grounds of its minimal maintenance and installation costs and a record high efficiency level. In fact, yesteryear record reveals that this particular business vertical procured almost 60% of the global share and is likely to witness a substantial growth over the ensuing years as well.

Kaeser Kompressoren, the Germany headquartered firm that constitutes the competitive spectrum of stationary air compressor market has recently launched a new series of FSD rotary screw compressors, specially designed to ensure efficient compressed air production. Allegedly, this latest range not just exhibits outstanding performance, but also provides highly competent modular compressed air solutions with free air deliveries of 57 m³/min. The series has already garnered rave reviews in stationary air compressor industry, subject to its unique amalgamation of excellent features.

Despite these potential opportunities, one of the key constraints for this business space remains the increasing demand for portable air compressors, especially from oil & gas industry. Cost effectiveness, high power capacity, and ease of handling are the three of the vital pointers associated with portable products that are somewhat slashing the stationary air compressor market coverage. However, with incessant efforts by the market participants toward introducing advanced products that are not only energy efficient and user friendly but also convenient to store, the stationary air compressor industry is expected to remain strong in terms of its commercialization matrix.

