The growing preference for smart homes coupled with the rising affluence among consumers has been majorly stimulating luxury plumbing fixtures market. Given that state-of-the-art plumbing fixtures in bathrooms and kitchens can add a different kind of class to the whole house by highlighting the smallest details that had often been overlooked in the past, the popularity of these fixtures is not exactly surprising. Luxury plumbing fixtures market is fast emerging to become a niche industry that is incorporating artistic sensitivity with practical design to cater to a growing populace of consumers who are looking to upgrade their homes or business spaces not only by concentrating on decorating the halls, bedrooms or reception, areas but also the bathrooms and kitchens.

North America has been projected to be one of the leading consumers for luxury plumbing fixtures market. Driven by extensive spending on construction, North American luxury plumbing fixtures market is estimated to exceed USD 7 billion by 2024. While demand for jacuzzies and whirlpools are increasing across the region, water conservation is topping the list of environmental protection organizations which is encouraging the luxury plumbing fixtures industry players to design and promote the adoption of water efficient products.

APAC is also one of the most lucrative regions stimulating luxury plumbing fixtures market, having held 25% of the overall share in 2016. Subject to increasing consumer disposable incomes in India and China, in tandem with the fact that most luxury plumbing fixtures manufacturing hubs are located in these regions, APAC luxury plumbing fixtures industry will witness massive expansion over 2017-2024.

The globally rising demand for aesthetically impressive as well as water efficient and environmentally sustainable plumbing fixtures have indeed acted as a major driving force for this market. Fueled by the extensive requirement for fixtures in luxurious modern homes, luxury plumbing fixtures market is likely to attain major gains over 2017-2024.

Kitchens, which have become a central showpiece in modern homes have accounted for 15% of the shares generated by luxury plumbing fixtures market in 2016. The kitchen sink and faucet, being among the most used fixtures in the kitchen, have demanded major attention from luxury plumbing fixtures industry leaders like ROHL, that has recently redefined the design of kitchen faucets as the water appliance. Aesthetically appealing faucets with adjustable water volume are very much in demand in modern homes, on the grounds of which key players in the luxury plumbing fixtures market are concentrating to bring more and more innovative sink and faucet designs to the 21st century homes.

Global luxury plumbing fixtures market share includes Toto, Matco-Norca, Cera Sanitary Ware, Delta, Sterling Faucet, Kohler, Natphil, Fiberez Bathware, Little giant, Moen, American standard, Grohe and Noble corporation. Entrance of conventional manufactures to provide high-end fixtures makes the industry more fragmented.

