Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personalized Medicine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Personalized Medicine Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Personalized Medicine market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Personalized Medicine Market by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Antiviral, Psychiatry, and Others), by Application (Companion Diagnostics, Health Informatics, Biomarker Identification, and Clinical Research Applications), by End-User (Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Testing Facilities, Academic Institutes, Clinical Care and Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Bio and Health Informatics Companies, and Others), and by Technology (Pharmacogenomics, Metabolomics, Pharmacoproteomics, Pharmacogenetics, Stem Cell Therapy, Pharmacodynamics, Point of Care, and Pharmacokinetics)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis for the personalized medicine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based revenue (USD Million). The study includes the drivers and restraints for the personalized medicine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes a study of opportunities available in the personalized medicine market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the personalized medicine market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where the therapeutic area segment, application segment, technology segment, and end-user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the personalized medicine market by segmenting the market based on the therapeutic area, application, and technology, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends in the market are estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the therapeutic area, this market is segmented into oncology, neurology, cardiology, antiviral, psychiatry, and others. The key applications covered in this study include companion diagnostics, health informatics, biomarker identification, and clinical research. By technology, this market is segmented into pharmacogenomics, metabolomics, pharmacoproteomics, pharmacogenetics, stem cell therapy, pharmacodynamics, the point of care, and pharmacokinetics.

By end-user, this market is segmented into hospitals, molecular diagnostic laboratories, and testing facilities, academic institutes, clinical care and research laboratories, contract research organization, bio and health informatics companies, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, franc, UK, Brazil, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes the demand for personalized medicine based on individual therapeutic areas and applications in all regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of various end players, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Pfizer Inc. Qiagen, AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

This report segments the global personalized medicine market as follows:

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Antiviral

Psychiatry

Others

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Application Segment Analysis

Companion Diagnostics

Health Informatics

Biomarker Identification

Clinical Research

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Pharmacogenomics

Metabolomics

Pharmacoproteomics

Pharmacogenetics

Stem cell therapy

Pharmacodynamics

Point of care

Pharmacokinetics

Global Personalized Medicine Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Testing Facilities

Academic Institutes, Clinical Care, and Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Bio and Health Informatics Companies

Others

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In September 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000 square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The facility provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and will accelerate Takedas efforts to develop next-generation cell therapies, initially focused on oncology with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.

The R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility will produce cell therapies for clinical evaluation from discovery through pivotal Phase 2b trials. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility is designed to meet all U.S., E.U., and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing to support Takeda clinical trials around the world.

The proximity and structure of Takedas cell therapy teams allow them to quickly apply what they learn across a diverse portfolio of next-generation cell therapies including CAR NKs, armored CAR-Ts, and gamma delta T cells. Insights gained in manufacturing and clinical development can be quickly shared across global research, manufacturing, and quality teams, a critical ability in their effort to deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients as fast as possible.

Takeda and MD Anderson are developing a potential best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product (TAK-007), a Phase 1/2 CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy with the potential for off-the-shelf use being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Two additional Phase 1 studies of Takeda cell therapy programs were also recently initiated: 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells (TAK-940), a next-generation CAR-T signaling domain developed in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to treat relapsed/refractory B-cell cancers, and a cytokine and chemokine armored CAR-T (TAK-102) developed in partnership with Noile-Immune Biotech to treat GPC3-expressing previously treated solid tumors.

Takedas Cell Therapy Translational Engine (CTTE) connects clinical translational science, product design, development, and manufacturing through each phase of research, development, and commercialization. It provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), data management, analytical and clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

Personalized Medicine Market by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Antiviral, Psychiatry, and Others), by Application (Companion Diagnostics, Health Informatics, Biomarker Identification, and Clinical Research Applications), by End-User (Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Testing Facilities, Academic Institutes, Clinical Care and Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Bio and Health Informatics Companies, and Others), and by Technology (Pharmacogenomics, Metabolomics, Pharmacoproteomics, Pharmacogenetics, Stem Cell Therapy, Pharmacodynamics, Point of Care, and Pharmacokinetics)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

