Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ceramic Tiles Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ceramic Tiles Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Ceramic Tiles market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Ceramic Tiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC. Focusses on Strategic Acquisition of Regional Companies to Strengthen its Offerings of Ceramic Tiles

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC., acquired Eliane, a leading exporter of ceramic tiles in Brazil, in October 2018. The acquisition will help MOHAWK INDUSTRIES to grow its presence in South America.

Key companies are investing considerable sums into ceramic tiles. The companies in the market are focusing on adding a variety of shapes, sizes, designs, and styles to improve its visual appeal. At present, the global market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. The dominance of key players is dependent on the production capacity, brand recognition, product offerings, and innovative strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The rise in the demand for ceramic tiles, coupled with the growth of the construction & infrastructure development activities in developing economies, has encouraged the companies to implement these strategies.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC.

SCG CERAMICS

Grupo Lamosa

Grupo Cedasa

RAK CERAMICS

Cer¢mica Carmelo Fior

PAMESA CERMICA SL

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

STN Ceramica

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

Cersanit Group

Somany Ceramics

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Kale Group

LASSELSBERGER Group

Elizabeth Group

Grupo Celima Trebol

White Horse Ceramic

Ceramic Industries Group

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on ceramic tiles solutions and services and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

An Infographic Representation of Ceramic Tiles Market

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of ceramic tiles by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porters five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

SEGMENTATION

By Application Area

Floor

Walls

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia

Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel, UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East &

Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2019 -MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC., under the brand name Daltile, announced the launch of seven new tile varieties, each having a different design, size, shape, style, and color. These new products would create diversification in the companys product offerings.

February 2020 -Kajaria Ceramics Limited opened one of the biggest tile showrooms in Hyderabad. The move is in a bid to improve the companys distribution channel in the Indian market.



