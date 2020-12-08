Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Phosphatic Fertilizers Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Phosphatic Fertilizers Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Phosphatic Fertilizers Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Phosphatic Fertilizers market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Phosphatic Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Focused Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Lead to the further Consolidation of the Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Industry

Dominant market players in the industry, such as Nutrien Ltd., OCP Group, and others are relying on collaboration strategies and product development, to gain a leading position in the global marketplace. Moreover, prominent companies operating in the market are focused on mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2017, the Agrium and PothshCrop came together to combine their talent and best practices to build a new company Nutrien Ltd. that is stronger and better equipped to create value for all their stakeholders. The phosphatic fertilizer manufacturers are intensively capitalizing on reinforcing the distribution network, implementation of cost reduction techniques, and placement of varied phosphatic fertilizer products in the global marketplace.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemical Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

The OCP Group

PhosAgro PJSC

Sociedad Qu¬mica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Nutrien Ltd.

Koch Industries, Inc.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2018: Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL) have acquired a 37% stake in Jordans largest mining and chemical firm JPMC for about US$ 130 million. This deal between IFFCO & IPL and JPMC is expected to ensure phosphatic reserve security to Indian farmers.

October 2016 -Kribhco, an Indian cooperative society that manufactures fertilizers, announced a joint venture with Moroccan firm OCP Group, exporter of phosphate rock, phosphoric acid and phosphate fertilizers. This joint venture is to set up a new plant for manufacturing phosphatic fertilizers in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of USD 214.42 million. Furthermore, Kribhco and OCP have also agreed to jointly set up a phosphoric unit in Morocco that could involve an investment of USD 428.84 million.

The phosphatic fertilizers market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product.

Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Segmentation

By Type

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Single Superphosphate

Triple Superphosphate

Others

By Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



