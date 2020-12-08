Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Fertilizers Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Specialty Fertilizers Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Specialty Fertilizers Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Specialty Fertilizers Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Specialty Fertilizers market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Specialty Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Rising Consolidation in the Global Marketplace

Dominant market players in the industry such as Nutrien Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Chemicals, and others are centering on strengthening their product portfolio of specialty fertilizers. These companies are embarking on product launch and investment in research & development strategies to grab the leading position in the global marketplace. Some of the key players such as ICL and EuroChem are inclining towards increasing their production capacity and expanding production bases for specialty fertilizers.

In January 2020, Nutrien Ltd. announced its deal of acquiring Brazilian Ag retailer, Agrosema Comercial Agricola Ltda. This acquisition by Nutrien is a strategy to penetrate deeper into the traditional or specialized fertilizer market in South America.

In January 2018, Nutrien Ltd. announced that it has agreed to acquire Agrichem, a leader in specialty plant nutrition products manufacturing, based in Brazil.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Nutrien Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

EuroChem Group AG

Coromandel International Limited

The Mosaic Company

Sociedad Qu¬mica Y Minera De Chile

OCP Group

Compo Expert GmbH

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In June 2019, EuroChem Group AG, a leader in specialty fertilizer industry, inaugurated a new fertilizer blending plant in Brazil. The new plant can produce 6,000 tonnes of fertilizer in one day and has a storage capacity of 100 KMT.

In September 2016, ICL, a leading specialty fertilizers company, launched Osmocote PrePlant, a range of controlled-release fertilizers. The product has been designed to be used at the initial stage of planting trees, hardy nursery stock, hedging plants, and others.

In August 2016, Dow India launched NUTRIBUILD, a chelated fertilizer mix in the country. The product was one of the first to offer all crucial micronutrients required by plants and crops under one umbrella.

Report Coverage

The market dynamics for specialty fertilizers has changed positively in the recent years. The demand for fertilizers is shifting from traditional to specialty fertilizers attributed to higher potential of specially formulated and customized fertilizers in fulifilling the special plant nutrition requirements. Moreover, declining global arable land and increasing investment by market players is projected to support the growth of the global specialty fertilizers market.

An Infographic Representation of Specialty Fertilizers Market

This report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the specialty fertilizers market. It also offers a detailed analysis of this market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are an overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Controlled-release Fertilizers

Water-soluble Fertilizers

Agricultural Micronutrients

Customized Fertilizers

Others

By Application Method

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

By Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of the MEA)



