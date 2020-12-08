Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biopesticides Market market.

Biopesticides Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crops (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecast 2020 – 2029

This report focuses on the Biopesticides market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Biopesticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Biopesticides Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Biopesticides Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Biopesticides Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

REPORT COVERAGE

Currently, major challenges of humanity are population growth, food security, and concerns over pesticide residue in the food products. Aberrant usage of crop protection chemicals has resulted in the occurrence of pesticide residues in food products above the level (MRLs) set by the governing bodies. Hence, it is vital to identify and promote the environment-friendly alternatives of synthetic chemical pesticides for sustainable growth in agriculture to achieve global food security.

Biopesticide products/technologies are essential components in modern integrated pest management concept or these can also be used to complement the synthetic chemicals used in the protection of crops to achieve the required level of crop protection from pests and diseases.

Increasing awareness about pesticide residues in food has led consumers to shift towards organic food products. Even the government bodies around the world are now putting policies in place with the intention to reduce the use of conventional synthetic origin crop protection chemicals.

Limited availability of quality products, low level of shelf-life of products, limited awareness about the benefits of biopesticides among crop producers, and weakness of the supporting policy network are some of the inhibiting factors for the growth of the biopesticides industry.

The biopesticides market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on industry size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, source, mode of application, and crop type. On the basis of type, the global market is categorized into bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bionematicides, and others. Based on the source, the global biopesticides industry is segmented into microbial and biochemicals.

Foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others are the mode of applications covered in the study. Various crop types included in the report are cereals, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and other crops. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the biopesticides market trends and competitive landscape. The report also provides insights into the recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, patent analysis, and key biopesticides industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bionematicides

Others

By Source

Microbials (Bacteria, Fungi, and Others)

Biochemicals (Semiochemicals, Plant Extracts, and Others)

By Mode of Application

Foliar Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

By Crop

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

In June 2019, Kimberlit Agrociªncias (a Brazilian specialty fertilizer company), entered the market by launching the Bionat brand.

In May 2019, Seipasa and Summit Agro USA announced an agreement for the distribution and market development of Seican botanical-based biopesticide throughout the USA.



Table of Contents

