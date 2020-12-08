Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Carotenoids Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Carotenoids Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Carotenoids Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Others), By Application (Animal feed, Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Regional Forecast 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Carotenoids Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Carotenoids market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Carotenoids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Carotenoids Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Carotenoids Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Carotenoids Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Allied Biotech Corporation

Algatechologies

BASF SE

Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Color House

D“HLER GmbH

ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd.

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LycoRed

Novus International Inc.

Sensient Technologies

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Other Key Players

Report Coverage

Carotenoids are fat-soluble substances found principally in plants, algae, phytoplankton, bacteria, yeasts, and moulds. Currently, the industrial production of carotenoids is dominating. However, natural alternatives for carotenoid production are gaining traction. The growing popularity of antioxidants as an important dietary supplement is driving the demand for carotenoids.

Dietary supplements and functional foods containing carotenoids are witnessing immense popularity owing to the rise in R&D initiatives and clinical trials in the direction of antioxidant potential for carotenoids and its mechanism to avoid shortening of telomeres, which can otherwise lead to cell apoptosis (death). There is a positive correlation established between a diet high in alpha- and beta-carotenes and reduced risks of type-2 diabetes.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the carotenoids market forecast and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The carotenoids industry is segmented by type, source, application, and geography. Based on type, the carotenoids market report is categorized into beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, canthaxanthin, and others which primarily includes commercially relevant carotenoids such as capsanthin, fucoxanthin, bixin, phycocyanin, alpha-carotene, etc. Animal feed, foods & beverages, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are the key applications covered in the study.

The global carotenoids market is also segmented by source into synthetic carotenoids and natural carotenoids. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries. Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the carotenoids industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Beta-carotene

Lutein

Lycopene

Astaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Others

By Source

Synthetic

Natural

By Application

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, ExcelVite collaborated with USP for the publication of new Plant Carotenes Monograph.

In March 2019, GacLife, solutions by nature beverage brand launched five new daily health beverages, which include the highest amount of antioxidant carotenoids to provide powerful antioxidant protection for the whole body.

In August 2018, BASF Animal Nutrition launched Lucantin NXT carotenoid formulations in EU 28 market. This product offers high homogeneity, outstanding stability, and long shelf life while maintaining egg yolk and broiler skin coloring efficacy.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Carotenoids Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Others), By Application (Animal feed, Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Regional Forecast 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580