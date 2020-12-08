Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Corn Starch Market market.

This report focuses on the Corn Starch market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Corn Starch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Corn Starch Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Corn Starch Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Corn Starch Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate and Lyle Plc

Cargill Incorporated

AGRANA -Beteiligungs AG

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Tereos Syral S.A.S

Associated British Foods plc

Roquette Fr¨res S.A.

Kent Corporation (Grain Processing Corporation)

Other Key Market Players

Report Coverage

Corn starch is also called maize starch which is derived from the corn grain. It is used as the food ingredient that is useful in making corn syrup and other sugars and thickening soups and sauces. Corn starch is used in various industries for manufacturing latex materials such as gloves, and diaphragms. Medically, cornstarch is useful for maintaining the glucose level in the body of those people who suffer from glycogen storage disease. Corn starch is used as an industrial starch for manufacturing paper and used in the textile industry for offering stiffness to clothes.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative insights into the industry. A detailed analysis of the corn starch industry growth in terms of market size and growth rate for all the segments. The market is segmented by nature, type, end use, and geography.

In terms of type, the global corn starch market report is segmented as native starch, modified starch, and sweeteners. On the basis of nature, the global market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of end use the global market is segmented into food and beverage manufacturers, animal feed additives, paper and board, and others. In terms of geography, the corn starch industry is segmented into five main regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the corn starch industry dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. A brief competitive landscape is provided. There are various key insights which are provided along with the report such as an overview of the market, health benefits of the product, recent developments in the industry which includes product launches, major mergers and acquisitions, regulatory scenario, trade analysis, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

By End-Use

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Paper and Board

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Australia, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In July 2018, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new corn starch product that is organically certified. This product has been launched under its functional and clean-label portfolio. The company launched this product to meet the customer demand for organic, and clean-label products.

In August 2017, Tate and Lyle Plc launched a new clean-label corn starch under its brand name CLARIA. This product is for food manufacturers in order to develop food products using organic ingredients.



