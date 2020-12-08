Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ready-to-drink RTD Coffee Market market.

Lis of Key Companies Covered in the Report:

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

JAB Holding Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

McCafe – McDonalds

International Delight

DunkinBrands Group, Inc.

Bulletproof 360, Inc.

SEGMENTATION

By Packaging Material

Glass and PET Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, Coca-Colas Costa Coffee launched RTD beverage in the UK -the product is available in 250 ml cans and in Classic Latte, Caramel Latte and Black Americano.

In March 2019 SMRI ORGANICS launched its line of Icelandic protein coffee: Kaffi which is a high-caffeine, high-protein functional ready to Drink (RTD) coffee in three flavors namely Keto Latte, New Orleans, and Iced Mocha.

In January 2019, The Coca-Cola Company acquired Costa Limited from Whitbread PLC to gain a significant global footprint in RTD coffee space. The company now seeks to deepen its presence into European, Asian, African, and Middle Eastern markets



