As per the estimates, countertop beverage refrigeration market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over 2017-2024, having generated revenue over USD 1.39 billion in 2016. The under counter beverage refrigerators on the other hand have also witnessed huge popularity, owing to their UV protected glass doors. This feature of under counter beverage refrigerator helps in extending product’s shelf life with minimum contamination and is thus widely used in storing beer, wine, water, juices, soda, and other drinks. Moreover, the product’s better shelving & temperature control features will further support its expansion in beverage refrigeration industry, having accounted over USD 1 billion in 2016.

The intelligent process cooling technique has led to a paradigm shift in beverage refrigeration market by bringing in significant operational efficacies. Realizing the substantial role cooling place in the overall beverage sector, manufacturing companies have brought forth a slew of innovative engineering concepts, generating a substantial momentum in the product spectrum of beverage refrigeration industry.

Asia Pacific is yet another major growth avenue, driven by the growing retail & food business in the region. Accounting for more than 60% of the world population, APAC is estimated to procure more than two-third of the global beverages consumption by 2020 – a factor profoundly driving the regional industry expansion. Statistics claim APAC beverage refrigeration market to register a CAGR of 6.1% over 2017-2024.

North America beverage refrigeration market is likely to dominate the overall regional landscape, with U.S. at the forefront. The rise in beverage refrigeration industry share in the region can be primarily credited to the increasing consumption of refreshment drinks. The fact that U.S. liquid refreshment beverage market marked a volume coverage of over 33 billion gallons in 2016, makes it quite overt that the regional refrigeration business will carve a profitable roadmap over the forthcoming years. Reportedly, North America beverage refrigeration industry size is anticipated to generate a valuation of USD 1 billion by 2024.

Considering the rising demand for beverages, many manufacturing companies are offering a variety of products ranging from countertop beverage refrigerator, under counter beverage refrigerator, storage beverage refrigerator and milk coolers. The countertop beverage refrigerator is witnessing heavy demand especially amongst home makers & professional chefs, subject to its spacious design, bottom freezer drawer, and powerful filtered water dispenser features.

Some of the key beverage refrigeration market players include: – Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux, Daikin Industries, Dover Corporation, Haier, Edgestar, Ford, General Electrics, Coca-cola, Koolatron, KingsBottle, HABCO, Danfoss, Gamko, Liebherr, Kegco, Marvel, Danby, Avanti, U-line, Allavino, Kenmore, Marvel, Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, Illinois Tool Works

Elaborating further, the company has engineered cooling system that performs precise beverage cooling with zero contaminants. This modular approach toward refrigeration includes application in maturation, syrup cooling, yeast cooling, fermentation, carbonation, cooling tunnels, and pasteurization. Frigel’s engineered refrigeration system with precise temperature control has significantly impacted the overall competitive landscape of beverage refrigeration market, which was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2016.

