The profitability quotient of Indian doors market is certain to escalate in the coming years, augmented by the thriving construction sector across the country. Driven by a plethora of factors such as growing Indian population demanding comfortable lifestyles, increasing public and private spending on refurbishment & construction activities, and encouraging governmental initiations toward infrastructural development, Indian doors industry size is expected to widen its horizon in the forthcoming years.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in consumers’ buying preferences with regards to artistic and aesthetics quotient, a factor that has brought innumerable innovations in door quality and texture. In this regard, it is prudent to mention that uPVC doors are creating a storm in the Indian doors industry, subject to their unique advantages such as better insulation, energy efficiency, thermal insulation, diversified color options, and minimum maintenance requirement. In fact, uPVC Indian doors market is expected to witness a y-o-y growth of 8% over 2017-2024. In addition to this, leading giants of Indian doors market are also investing in enhancing their product portfolio that not only claims technological incorporations but also are environmentally viable.

With the escalating construction space along and supportive government initiations toward manufacturing eco-friendly, fire resistant, weather proof doors for commercial and residential sectors, it is certain that Indian doors market is all set to carve a lucrative path in the years ahead. Experts believes that in the coming period, the business space will witness an influx of even more sustainable energy efficient doors.

Private equity sector investment in real estate in India was over USD 6 billion in 2016. As per a recent report put forth by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), Indian real estate market is slated to record a massive valuation of USD 180 billion by 2020, another testament deemed to stimulate Indian doors market trends in the coming years.

Large presence of national, regional as well local manufacturers makes the industry immensely competitive. Mergers & acquisitions and new product launches are among key strategies taken up by these firms to enhance their Indian doors market foothold.

KONE is considered as one of the forerunners in bringing eco-friendly to the Indian doors industry. The company offers a full range of industrial doors, loading bays, barriers, shutters for commercial and residential housing complexes. Reliable operation, durability, safety, and most importantly environmental competencies are some of the fortes that make KONE a renowned player in the Indian doors market. Some of the other renowned players in this space include Fenesta Building Systems, DORMA, Century, D. S. India, Duroplast Extrusions, Geeta Aluminum Company, Beautex, Kalco Alu-systems, Mahavir Aluminum, Sapa Building System, Reynaers Aluminum and Welltech Systems.

