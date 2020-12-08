

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plant-Based Beef Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plant-Based Beef market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant-Based Beef market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant-Based Beef market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise, Roquette, Tyson Foods, Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, Ingredion, Beneo GmbH, Glanbia, Fuji Oil Market Segment by Product Type: Soy-based Protein, Corn-based Protein, Wheat-based Protein, Other Market Segment by Application: , Retail , Hypermarkets/Supermarkets , Convenience Stores , Online Retail , Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant-Based Beef market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant-Based Beef market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plant-Based Beef industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant-Based Beef market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-Based Beef market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-Based Beef market

TOC

1 Plant-Based Beef Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plant-Based Beef

1.2 Plant-Based Beef Segment by Source

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Source (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Soy-based Protein

1.2.3 Corn-based Protein

1.2.4 Wheat-based Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plant-Based Beef Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plant-Based Beef Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Online Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Plant-Based Beef Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plant-Based Beef Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-Based Beef Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plant-Based Beef Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Plant-Based Beef Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Plant-Based Beef Historic Market Analysis by Source

4.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Source (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Source (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price Market Share by Source (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Plant-Based Beef Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-Based Beef Business

6.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Products Offered

6.1.5 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Recent Development

6.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Products Offered

6.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

6.3 Symrise

6.3.1 Symrise Corporation Information

6.3.2 Symrise Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Symrise Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Symrise Products Offered

6.3.5 Symrise Recent Development

6.4 Roquette

6.4.1 Roquette Corporation Information

6.4.2 Roquette Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Roquette Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Roquette Products Offered

6.4.5 Roquette Recent Development

6.5 Tyson Foods

6.5.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

6.5.2 Tyson Foods Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Tyson Foods Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Tyson Foods Products Offered

6.5.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

6.6 Sotexpro SA

6.6.1 Sotexpro SA Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sotexpro SA Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Sotexpro SA Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sotexpro SA Products Offered

6.6.5 Sotexpro SA Recent Development

6.7 Crown Soya Protein Group

6.6.1 Crown Soya Protein Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Crown Soya Protein Group Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Crown Soya Protein Group Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Crown Soya Protein Group Products Offered

6.7.5 Crown Soya Protein Group Recent Development

6.8 Puris Proteins

6.8.1 Puris Proteins Corporation Information

6.8.2 Puris Proteins Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Puris Proteins Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Puris Proteins Products Offered

6.8.5 Puris Proteins Recent Development

6.9 Ingredion

6.9.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ingredion Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Ingredion Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ingredion Products Offered

6.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development

6.10 Beneo GmbH

6.10.1 Beneo GmbH Corporation Information

6.10.2 Beneo GmbH Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Beneo GmbH Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Beneo GmbH Products Offered

6.10.5 Beneo GmbH Recent Development

6.11 Glanbia

6.11.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

6.11.2 Glanbia Plant-Based Beef Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Glanbia Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Glanbia Products Offered

6.11.5 Glanbia Recent Development

6.12 Fuji Oil

6.12.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information

6.12.2 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Beef Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Fuji Oil Products Offered

6.12.5 Fuji Oil Recent Development 7 Plant-Based Beef Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Plant-Based Beef Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant-Based Beef

7.4 Plant-Based Beef Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Plant-Based Beef Distributors List

8.3 Plant-Based Beef Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Projections by Source

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-Based Beef by Source (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-Based Beef by Source (2021-2026)

10.2 Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-Based Beef by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-Based Beef by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-Based Beef by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-Based Beef by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

