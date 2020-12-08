

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Craft Rum Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Craft Rum market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Craft Rum market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Craft Rum market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bacardi Limited, Suntory Holdings Limited, Diageo, Maine Craft Distilling, LLC, Charles Merser & Co., Drum & Black Rum Company, Wicked Dolphin Rum, Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage, Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc., Rockstar Spirits Ltd. Market Segment by Product Type: White Rum, Black Rum, Golden Rum, Spiced Rum Market Segment by Application: , Bottle Stores , Bars , Online , Restaurants , Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Craft Rum market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Craft Rum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Craft Rum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Craft Rum market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Craft Rum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Craft Rum market

TOC

1 Craft Rum Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Craft Rum

1.2 Craft Rum Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Craft Rum Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 White Rum

1.2.3 Black Rum

1.2.4 Golden Rum

1.2.5 Spiced Rum

1.3 Craft Rum Segment by Application

1.3.1 Craft Rum Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Bottle Stores

1.3.3 Bars

1.3.4 Online

1.3.5 Restaurants

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Craft Rum Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Craft Rum Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Craft Rum Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Craft Rum Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Craft Rum Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Craft Rum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Craft Rum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Craft Rum Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Craft Rum Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Craft Rum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Craft Rum Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Craft Rum Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Craft Rum Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Craft Rum Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Craft Rum Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Craft Rum Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Craft Rum Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Craft Rum Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Craft Rum Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Craft Rum Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Craft Rum Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Craft Rum Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Rum Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Craft Rum Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Craft Rum Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Craft Rum Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Craft Rum Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Craft Rum Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Craft Rum Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Craft Rum Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Craft Rum Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Craft Rum Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Rum Business

6.1 Bacardi Limited

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bacardi Limited Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Bacardi Limited Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Bacardi Limited Products Offered

6.1.5 Bacardi Limited Recent Development

6.2 Suntory Holdings Limited

6.2.1 Suntory Holdings Limited Corporation Information

6.2.2 Suntory Holdings Limited Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Suntory Holdings Limited Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Suntory Holdings Limited Products Offered

6.2.5 Suntory Holdings Limited Recent Development

6.3 Diageo

6.3.1 Diageo Corporation Information

6.3.2 Diageo Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Diageo Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Diageo Products Offered

6.3.5 Diageo Recent Development

6.4 Maine Craft Distilling, LLC

6.4.1 Maine Craft Distilling, LLC Corporation Information

6.4.2 Maine Craft Distilling, LLC Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Maine Craft Distilling, LLC Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Maine Craft Distilling, LLC Products Offered

6.4.5 Maine Craft Distilling, LLC Recent Development

6.5 Charles Merser & Co.

6.5.1 Charles Merser & Co. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Charles Merser & Co. Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Charles Merser & Co. Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Charles Merser & Co. Products Offered

6.5.5 Charles Merser & Co. Recent Development

6.6 Drum & Black Rum Company

6.6.1 Drum & Black Rum Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Drum & Black Rum Company Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Drum & Black Rum Company Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Drum & Black Rum Company Products Offered

6.6.5 Drum & Black Rum Company Recent Development

6.7 Wicked Dolphin Rum

6.6.1 Wicked Dolphin Rum Corporation Information

6.6.2 Wicked Dolphin Rum Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Wicked Dolphin Rum Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Wicked Dolphin Rum Products Offered

6.7.5 Wicked Dolphin Rum Recent Development

6.8 Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage

6.8.1 Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage Corporation Information

6.8.2 Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage Products Offered

6.8.5 Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage Recent Development

6.9 Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc.

6.9.1 Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc. Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc. Products Offered

6.9.5 Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc. Recent Development

6.10 Rockstar Spirits Ltd.

6.10.1 Rockstar Spirits Ltd. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Rockstar Spirits Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Rockstar Spirits Ltd. Craft Rum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Rockstar Spirits Ltd. Products Offered

6.10.5 Rockstar Spirits Ltd. Recent Development 7 Craft Rum Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Craft Rum Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Craft Rum

7.4 Craft Rum Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Craft Rum Distributors List

8.3 Craft Rum Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Craft Rum Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Craft Rum by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Craft Rum by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Craft Rum Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Craft Rum by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Craft Rum by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Craft Rum Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Craft Rum by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Craft Rum by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

