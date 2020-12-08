

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Craft Cider Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Craft Cider market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Craft Cider market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Craft Cider market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Angry Orchard, Stella Artois Cidre, Woodchuck, H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow), Crispin, 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Seattle Cider Company, Tieton Cider Works, Elemental, Incline Cider, Ace Cider, Schilling, Portland Cider Company, Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider, Dragon’s Head Cider, Finnriver, Alpenfire Cider, Snowdrift Cider, Stem Ciders, Golden State Cider Market Segment by Product Type: Under 6.0, 6.0-7.0, Above 7.0 Market Segment by Application: , Online Retail , Off Retail

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Craft Cider market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Craft Cider market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Craft Cider industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Craft Cider market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Craft Cider market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Craft Cider market

TOC

1 Craft Cider Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Craft Cider

1.2 Craft Cider Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Craft Cider Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Under 6.0

1.2.3 6.0-7.0

1.2.4 Above 7.0

1.3 Craft Cider Segment by Application

1.3.1 Craft Cider Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Off Retail

1.4 Global Craft Cider Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Craft Cider Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Craft Cider Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Craft Cider Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Craft Cider Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Craft Cider Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Craft Cider Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Craft Cider Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Craft Cider Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Craft Cider Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Craft Cider Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Craft Cider Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Craft Cider Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Craft Cider Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Craft Cider Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Craft Cider Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Craft Cider Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Craft Cider Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Craft Cider Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Craft Cider Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Craft Cider Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Craft Cider Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Cider Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Craft Cider Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Craft Cider Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Craft Cider Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Craft Cider Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Craft Cider Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Craft Cider Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Craft Cider Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Craft Cider Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Craft Cider Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Cider Business

6.1 Angry Orchard

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Angry Orchard Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Angry Orchard Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Angry Orchard Products Offered

6.1.5 Angry Orchard Recent Development

6.2 Stella Artois Cidre

6.2.1 Stella Artois Cidre Corporation Information

6.2.2 Stella Artois Cidre Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Stella Artois Cidre Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Stella Artois Cidre Products Offered

6.2.5 Stella Artois Cidre Recent Development

6.3 Woodchuck

6.3.1 Woodchuck Corporation Information

6.3.2 Woodchuck Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Woodchuck Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Woodchuck Products Offered

6.3.5 Woodchuck Recent Development

6.4 H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow)

6.4.1 H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow) Corporation Information

6.4.2 H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow) Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow) Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow) Products Offered

6.4.5 H. P. Bulmer (Strongbow) Recent Development

6.5 Crispin

6.5.1 Crispin Corporation Information

6.5.2 Crispin Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Crispin Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Crispin Products Offered

6.5.5 Crispin Recent Development

6.6 2 Towns Ciderhouse

6.6.1 2 Towns Ciderhouse Corporation Information

6.6.2 2 Towns Ciderhouse Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 2 Towns Ciderhouse Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 2 Towns Ciderhouse Products Offered

6.6.5 2 Towns Ciderhouse Recent Development

6.7 Seattle Cider Company

6.6.1 Seattle Cider Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Seattle Cider Company Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Seattle Cider Company Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Seattle Cider Company Products Offered

6.7.5 Seattle Cider Company Recent Development

6.8 Tieton Cider Works

6.8.1 Tieton Cider Works Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tieton Cider Works Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Tieton Cider Works Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Tieton Cider Works Products Offered

6.8.5 Tieton Cider Works Recent Development

6.9 Elemental

6.9.1 Elemental Corporation Information

6.9.2 Elemental Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Elemental Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Elemental Products Offered

6.9.5 Elemental Recent Development

6.10 Incline Cider

6.10.1 Incline Cider Corporation Information

6.10.2 Incline Cider Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Incline Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Incline Cider Products Offered

6.10.5 Incline Cider Recent Development

6.11 Ace Cider

6.11.1 Ace Cider Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ace Cider Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Ace Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Ace Cider Products Offered

6.11.5 Ace Cider Recent Development

6.12 Schilling

6.12.1 Schilling Corporation Information

6.12.2 Schilling Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Schilling Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Schilling Products Offered

6.12.5 Schilling Recent Development

6.13 Portland Cider Company

6.13.1 Portland Cider Company Corporation Information

6.13.2 Portland Cider Company Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Portland Cider Company Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Portland Cider Company Products Offered

6.13.5 Portland Cider Company Recent Development

6.14 Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider

6.14.1 Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider Corporation Information

6.14.2 Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider Products Offered

6.14.5 Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider Recent Development

6.15 Dragon’s Head Cider

6.15.1 Dragon’s Head Cider Corporation Information

6.15.2 Dragon’s Head Cider Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Dragon’s Head Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Dragon’s Head Cider Products Offered

6.15.5 Dragon’s Head Cider Recent Development

6.16 Finnriver

6.16.1 Finnriver Corporation Information

6.16.2 Finnriver Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Finnriver Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Finnriver Products Offered

6.16.5 Finnriver Recent Development

6.17 Alpenfire Cider

6.17.1 Alpenfire Cider Corporation Information

6.17.2 Alpenfire Cider Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Alpenfire Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Alpenfire Cider Products Offered

6.17.5 Alpenfire Cider Recent Development

6.18 Snowdrift Cider

6.18.1 Snowdrift Cider Corporation Information

6.18.2 Snowdrift Cider Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Snowdrift Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Snowdrift Cider Products Offered

6.18.5 Snowdrift Cider Recent Development

6.19 Stem Ciders

6.19.1 Stem Ciders Corporation Information

6.19.2 Stem Ciders Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Stem Ciders Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Stem Ciders Products Offered

6.19.5 Stem Ciders Recent Development

6.20 Golden State Cider

6.20.1 Golden State Cider Corporation Information

6.20.2 Golden State Cider Craft Cider Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Golden State Cider Craft Cider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Golden State Cider Products Offered

6.20.5 Golden State Cider Recent Development 7 Craft Cider Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Craft Cider Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Craft Cider

7.4 Craft Cider Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Craft Cider Distributors List

8.3 Craft Cider Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Craft Cider Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Craft Cider by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Craft Cider by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Craft Cider Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Craft Cider by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Craft Cider by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Craft Cider Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Craft Cider by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Craft Cider by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

