Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market: Overview

The demand within the global niacin and niacinamide market is growing at the back of improvements in the domain of health and nutrition. The active vitamin requirements of the body need to fulfilled in order to maintain proper health.

This factor, coupled with the increased focus on consuming a balanced diet, has generated tremendous demand within the global niacin and niacinamide market. Furthermore, the evident benefits of B-type vitamins for the body have also given a thrust to the growth of the global market. The total volume of revenues in the global niacin and niacinamide market is projected to multiply over the next decade.

The growing awareness of the masses about the benefits of consuming healthy food supplements has driven market demand. Furthermore, the quest of the masses to cultivate healthy eating habits has also created a large playfield of opportunities for the market vendors. Therefore, the global niacin and niacinamide market is slated to reach fruition in the years to follow.

A syndicate report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global niacin and niacinamide market acts as a point of reference for gauging market growth. The global niacin and niacinamide market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: end-use, type, and region. The use of niacin for achieving improved skin quality has increased in recent times.

Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market: Notable Developments

The increased focus on proper nutritional intake has paved way for several developments in the global niacin and niacinamide market.

Several skin experts have concurred with the assertion that niacin is healthy for the skin. A dermatologist from Dermalogica recently pointed to the ability of niacin and niacinamide to rejuvenate the skin. The opinions and views of the medical fraternity have largely helped the market vendors in achieving unhindered growth.

Sales of niacin supplements have gone up, as vendors capitalise on the huge market gap. Several individuals are in need of effective products and supplements that can help in skin rejuvenation and hair growth.

Some of the notable players in the global niacin and niacinamide market are:

Foodchem International Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

BASF SE

Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market: Growth Drivers

Multiple Benefits of Consuming Niacin

The growth of the global niacin and niacinamide market largely hinges on to the popularity of their benefits for human health. A number of medical experts argue that niacin can help in preventing the occurrence of advanced melanoma. Moreover, chronic kidney diseases can also be prevented with due consumption of niacin and niacinamide. Vitamin-B types are helpful in steadying the pace of type-1 diabetes. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global niacin and niacinamide market is set to expand at a stellar pace in the forthcoming years.

Promotion of Niacin Consumption by Healthcare Units

The presence of a seamless healthcare industry has benefitted multiple industries, sectors, and markets. The global niacin and niacinamide market has matured in recent times, thanks to the extensive promotion of vitamin consumption initiated by the healthcare industry. Several medical experts argue that oral administration of niacin and niacinamide could have severe side effects for healthy individuals. However, dieticians counter this argument by emphasizing on the need for regulated and monitored amounts of niacin for individuals. Henceforth, the global niacin and niacinamide market is slated to grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow.

