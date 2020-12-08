Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 22,413.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Plasma-derived therapies and their recombinant analogs, collectively referred to as plasma protein therapies, are unique, biologic medicines, versus synthetic or chemical medicines, because production begins with plasma, a biologic starting material.

Stringent Regulations and Reimbursement Issues, diagnosis rate, public awareness and high price of the biological are the major market barrier. High demand in plasma protein therapeutic proteins and medicinal use in new indications, penetration of existing indications, better access to medicines in emerging markets, aging population, and new plasma-derived therapies are likely to drive the market.

North America is poised to cover a high share in 2018, while Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a highest CAGR in the forecast. The growth of plasma derived market in North America is mainly due to increasing IVIG sales during the forecast period. There is a growing demand of Albumin in Asia Pacific market, followed by Latin America.

Growing Investment in Innovation, Rising Demand for Immunoglobulin (IG) and Rising Indications and Therapeutic use of Plasma Derived Protein Therapeutics to Drive Market

The plasma protein industry has been investing in research and development of new plasma proteins therapies (e.g.: Ceruloplasmin, IgA, Plasmin) leading to innovative treatments for the benefits of patients. In March 2016 , Grifols announced that it will invest US$ 360 Mn to expand its production capabilities for plasma-derived therapies. The investment will increase the plasma fractionation capacity and purification of several proteins. Thus this factors drive the growing investment in innovation.

Plasma-derived IG is used for a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Increased recognition and treatment of immune deficiencies in developing world have added to the global demand for IG. However, increased use of high dose therapy, particularly in autoimmune neurologic diseases is the major reason for the continued strong growth in demand for IG products. Thus this factors drive the demand for immunoglobulin.

Plasma protein therapies are used in the treatment of rare diseases. The therapies include: Immunoglobulin’s used to treat a number of diseases in individuals with immune deficiencies and autoimmune diseases, Clotting-factor therapies used for individuals with hemophilia A and B and other bleeding disorders, Albumin, which is used in acute settings to treat individuals with shock, trauma, burns and other conditions. Thus this factors drive the plasma protein therapeutics and their uses.

Immunoglobulin Segment to Dominate Market

Based on product type, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market has been divided into Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factor, C1-esterase inhibitors and others. The Immunoglobulins are plasma derived molecules, which account for a major share of the plasma derived protein products market. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a major product derived from large pools of human plasma containing antibodies against a broad spectrum of bacterial and viral agents. High global demand for IVIG is due to increased usage in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications. The Immunoglobulins segment dominated the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Hereditary Angioedema to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of applications, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market has been classified into Hemophilia, “Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID)”, “Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic, Purpura”, Secondary Immunodeficiency, Hereditary Angioedema, Other applications.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare disorder caused by C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency. It accounts for only 2% of clinical angioedema cases. In type 1 and type 2 cases of hereditary angioedema, the former is the 85% of the cases. The worldwide incidence of HAE is approximately 1 in 30,000 to 50,000 persons. Growing awareness and treatment rate is expected to drive the segment.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market in 2018 , followed by Europe.

, followed by Europe. The immunoglobulin segment accounted for the largest share of the market in North America in 2015. The C1 esterase inhibitors segment is poised to expand at a high CAGR, followed by the albumin segment during the forecast period. The coagulation factor (VIII and IX) segment would decline at a CAGR of 7.8% due to increasing trend in usage of recombinant proteins and rising FDA approvals.

Albumex and Buminate are the key brands in North America. Increasing therapeutic usage in new indications such as cirrhosis, acute liver failure, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is likely to drive the market. Moreover, the FDA approval for capacity expansion is expected to propel the market. For instance, CSL Ltd. received FDA approval for Albumin capacity expansion in Kankakee, U.S. that would automatically increase production, thus boosting market growth in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Baxter International, Biotest, CSL Behring, GRIFOLS, S.A., Kedrion, Octapharma USA, Inc., Shire Plc., China Biologics and among others

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market , by Product Type Immunoglobulin Albumin Coagulation Factor C1-esterase inhibitors Others

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market , by Application Hemophilia “Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID)” “Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura” Secondary Immunodeficiency Hereditary Angioedema Other applications

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market , by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



