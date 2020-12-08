pH meters market growth is a result of the growing incidences of food adulteration in developing as well as developed countries. As per WHO, more than 200 diseases ranging from diarrhea to cancers are caused majorly by eating unsafe food that contains harmful viruses, bacteria, chemical substances, or parasites.

Speaking of how technological revolution has transformed the overall demographics of pH meters market, it is pivotal to note that the digital pH meter segment had acquired a business share of USD 559 million in 2018, while looking forward to a stellar growth in the years to follow. Digital pH meters possess capabilities of automations and deliver error free analysis and are thus highly preferred across a wide domain of application gamut including pharmaceutical, food science, and biotechnology industries that call in for high control over the pH.

Benchtop pH meters have been witnessing a prolific demand across the industrial applications. Not to mention, top notch companies have been massively brainstorming in producing benchtop pH meters that contain redesigned reference electrodes. For the records, redesigning of electrodes provide enhanced accuracy to these meters, thus boosting up their sales globally. Additionally, automation introduced within these meters have further opened up newer growth avenues for market players, thus allowing the market segment to depict a growth rate of 4.2 per cent through 2025.

The bioprocessing application of pH meters held a revenue share of 19.4% in 2018. These devices play an important role as small deviations in pH measurement can influence metabolism and culture growth in the biological process. For example, during E. coli fermentation process pH is critically monitored, which is a necessary part of obtaining recombinant proteins in the purest form.

The pH meters market growth in Europe is majorly driven by the high adoption of technologically advanced devices in the region. Reportedly, Europe’s pH meter industry share will grow at a steady CAGR of 3.9% in the coming years. High preference for superior quality meters that are used to monitor environmental impacts caused due to pollution will augment demand for the product.

Leading companies in the global pH meters market are Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric Co., Hach, Contech Instruments, Hanna Instruments, Inc, Hamilton Company, Jenco Instruments Inc, Horiba, Beckman Coulter, and Agilent Technologies.

