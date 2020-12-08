Asia Pacific clinical trial management system market is anticipated to foresee a growth rate of 14.5 per cent through 2025, on the grounds of expanding number of companies for outsourcing clinical trials in economies of APAC, like India, China, and South Korea. More so. Supportive government initiatives and low operating costs for carrying out clinical trials across these countries would further bolster the regional market growth in the upcoming years.

Highlighting the rapid developments across the global clinical trial management system market, it would be crucial to state the mention of the US based Advarra Solutions’ 2019 Forte acquisition. As per news reports, the firm had in 2019, declared taking over one of the prominent CTMS providers- Forte, with an intent of developing research ecosystem for streamlined operations. Under the acquisition pact, the combined utility will support over 100,000 active protocol records with academic medical centers and health systems.

As per reports, the global clinical trial management system market size is expected to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in annual remuneration by 2025. Revenues from the software segment are expected to reach a growth rate of 14 % CAGR through 2025 owing to an inclining demand to reorganize clinical trial document management procedures and deliver immediate admissions to the documentation. Additionally, technical advancements will also boost the market value for software systems.

Cloud-based solutions segment in the clinical trial management system is pegged to achieve over 16.3% CAGR in the next few years. Continuous need for clinical trial organizations to incorporate technologically advanced software solutions is likely to drive the adoption of healthcare cloud-based solutions. An urge for cloud computing in developing economies due to growing clinical trials and the maximum flexibility and data integrity rendered by the systems will bolster the industry trends.

Clinical research organizations contributed to more than 30.9% of the yearly revenue share in 2018 for global clinical trial management system market. Enhanced R&D spending by life science and clinical research industries will significantly impact the revenue size in the coming years. Manufacturing and marketing of various pharmaceutical products by pharma and biopharma companies by outsourcing clinical trials is a prominent driver for this segment.

Industry experts deem that Advarra’s move to acquire Forte will not only cater to the strong product demand in the US but will also bolster its foothold in the overall clinical trial management system market space. Benefits related to outsourcing clinical trials such as reduced cycle times, reduced administrative costs, and time delivery would produce a demand spurt for CTMS worldwide, adding to the market progression.

