Global blood preparation market is poised to record ground breaking returns in the overall healthcare and medical devices industry, primarily due to the mounting prevalence of vivid chronic diseases and blood related conditions globally. Not to mention, rising awareness pertaining to blood donation in tandem with supportive reforms and efforts being undertaken by governmental authorities of various developing and developed nations to enhance the blood donation campaigns would potentially boost the market share in the upcoming years.

Endorsing an expansive application spectrum, blood preparation market is said to be highly characterized by thrombocytosis segment, which captured an overall business share of 25 per cent in 2018, while depicting a notable growth in the upcoming years. A predominant reason adding to dramatic segmental growth is a significant upsurge in incidences of thrombocytosis. It has been revealed that patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases are highly vulnerable to thrombosis, thus producing a demand spurt for anticoagulant drugs globally.

In May 2020, a study conducted by a Ney York-based research institute concluded that anticoagulants may improve survival rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Many of these patients may develop high levels of blood clots, which may result in deadly thromboembolic events. The research shows that anticoagulants may prevent potential deadly events associated with COVID-19 including stroke, heart attack, and pulmonary embolism.

Road accident casualties among the major consumers of public health service resources including hospitalization, emergency treatment, inpatient care and other facilities. The rising number of road accidents and subsequent trauma cases should certainly augment the need for blood component preparation.

The past few years have observed an increased occurrence of thrombocytosis, which may lead to other fatal conditions including a heart attack, stroke, or a clot in the blood vessels. Patients suffering with chronic kidney disorders are at a higher risk of developing thrombocytosis. A high occurrence of kidney diseases will positively impact blood preparation market trends.

The demand for anti-thrombotic and anticoagulants will be primarily be driven by the increasing occurrence of conditions such as venous thrombosis. Blood preparation companies as well as biotechnology firms are investing in research and development of anti-thrombotic and anticoagulant drugs, which may play a crucial role in recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Blood Preparation Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Thrombocytosis

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Pulmonary embolism

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Renal impairment

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.5. Angina blood vessel complications

5.5.1. Blood Preparation Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Blood Preparation Market, By Region

6.1. Key regional trends

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

