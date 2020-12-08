Germany mHealth market size was valued at more than US$2,324.8 million in 2018 and is projected to experience a commendable growth in the coming years. The regional growth can be largely associated with an aging population and the subsequent rise in occurrence of numerous chronic diseases. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about health and fitness which has increased the demand for digital health management solutions significantly. Growing penetration of smartphones and internet will complement the regional outlook.

The meteorically growing focus towards precision medicine along with personalized care is one of the integral factors supporting growth of global mHealth market share, alongside the rising proliferation of tablets and smartphones. The growth in the global mHealth industry has indeed helped in enhancing healthcare outcomes and improving health-related research.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/286

The application of mHealth solutions for education and awareness is projected to grow at a robust 39% CAGR through 2025. Many developing countries are increasingly using mobile health platform to address their healthcare. The technology can be used to educate patients and create awareness regarding numerous aspects such as diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of chronic diseases. It can be an important tool for educating people, raising awareness, and keeping them up to date amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With respect to the end-use segment, physicians have held a considerable share in the market. In the year 2018, this segment generated a total remuneration of USD 9097.3 million. The use of mHealth by physicians has helped them to ease the communication gap between them and their patients. According to the American Medical Association, most of the doctors are eager to learn about the applications of mHealth in day-to-day practice.

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has driven the need to regularly keep a health check to ensure the detection of early symptoms. Updated mHealth applications help in informing the people across the globe regarding the prevailing number of cases as well as any additions. Through mHealth people have the ability to track the latest updates regarding the lethal virus as well as consult any doctors in case of any symptoms.

mHealth companies have always aimed at improving their offerings to increase their customer base as well as expand their geographical presence. For instance, in the year 2018, with an aim to increase the mHealth interoperability, nearly 40 US health systems allowed patients to access the read-only copies of their medical records via the Apple Health mobile application. Following this, the company released an update to the firm’s then iOS 11.3 system, designing a mobile health gateway from which patients of nearly 39 health systems can see their records on their iPhones.

Some of the other leading mHealth companies include Philips healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Inc., and AT&T, among various others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/286

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5.mHealth Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Communication and Training

5.2.1. mHealth Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Education and Awareness

5.3.1.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Diagnostics and Treatment

5.4.1.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

5.5.1. mHealth Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Remote Data Collection

5.6.1.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.7. Remote Monitoring

5.7.1. mHealth Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6.mHealth Market, By End-use

6.1.Key segment trends

6.2.Physicians

6.3.Patients

6.4.Insurance Companies

6.5.Research Centers

6.6.Pharmacies

6.7.Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.8.Government

6.9.Tech Companies

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/mhealth-market