Germany body fat reduction market size surpassed US$280 million in 2018 and is expected to grow substantially in the near future, mainly due to the increasing burden of obesity. The country has observed a sharp rise in obesity over the years. An estimated 22% of men and women across Germany suffer from the disorder. As a result, many of these people are exploring affordable cosmetic procedures in order to achieve faster and more effective results.

The popularity and demand of body fat reduction and contouring procedures has increased considerably in recent years, as these procedures become more accessible and more advanced. The demand for aesthetic procedures has surged rapidly across both developed and developing regions.

In recent years, the percentage of men seeking non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as cryolipolysis and laser lipolysis has increased exponentially, particularly in developing countries. Men aged 40 or more in these regions are exploring different options for body fat reduction to cut loose, excess abdominal fat and achieve a healthy and fit look. The adoption of body fat reduction solutions across the male population will grow at a CAGR of over 11% through 2025.

Today, body fat reduction and countering procedures can be performed at clinics, hospitals, as well as medical spas. Considering the service provider, clinics segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of over 11.2% through 2025. An increasing number of clinics are focusing on delivering specialized services and treatments at affordable prices compared to hospitals. Expansion of private clinics offering these services in the coming years will certainly bolster the industry outlook.

Abdominoplasty and liposuction are two of the most popular aesthetic procedures across the globe which help patients target and eliminate fat from specific areas of the body. A wide range of liposuction procedures, such as tumescent liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction, and ultrasound-assisted liposuction are available in the market today. In 2018, surgical procedures accounted for over 80% revenue share of body fat reduction market and will witness notable growth in the future.

High costs associated with body contouring and fat reduction procedures and the risk of post-surgical complications may limit their adoption to some extent. However, with increasing number of cosmetic surgery clinics and medical spas offering cost-effective treatment solutions and availability of skilled professionals, these procedures will continue to grow in popularity.

