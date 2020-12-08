Medical devices vigilance market is projected to garner noteworthy gains on account of increasing cases of medical device recalls. Growing prevalence of cases where patient’s health was adversely affected due to faulty medical devices could drive the demand for meddev vigilance solutions. Numerous hospitals and medical institutes are adopting advanced medical device vigilance systems to ensure optimum safety of patients.

Rising number of R&D activities across the medical devices vigilance industry could pave the way for the development of innovative and advanced solutions. Citing an instance, AB-cube created SafetyEasy software that supports XML file format and offers dictionary coding as well as facilitate easy data analysis. Such groundbreaking developments could massively boost the adoption of medical vigilance software solutions.

Rapid development of advanced healthcare IT systems like vigilance solutions could propel the demand for medical devices vigilance platforms in North America. Earlier in 2018, the region had controlled more than 33% of the overall market revenue share and is expected to observe tremendous growth over the forthcoming years. The region also has a strong presence of key industry players.

The Europe medical device vigilance system market could thereby emerge as a lucrative avenue for prominent industry players. According to a research conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global medical devices vigilance market is estimated to record USD 91.5 billion by the year 2025.

Active participation from the federal agencies to curb medical device-related casualties might enhance product demand over the forthcoming years. Citing an instance, in February 2020, FDA issued a series of warning letters to medical device firms like CPAPNEA Medical Supply, Unetixs Vascular and Biomedix WAI after receiving an uptick in enforcement activity.

Surging expansions projects conducted across research institutes in Asia Pacific could propel the demand for high-quality medical device vigilance software. Studies suggest that the Asia-Pacific medical devices vigilance industry could register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% by the end of 2025. Escalating cases of medical device-related accidents across the region might broaden the business horizon for regional manufacturers.

