ENT devices market is poised to attain sizable revenue growth on account of increasing prevalence of nose, throat or ear disorders among adult patients. According to the CDC and Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), loss of hearing comes as the third most common form of health condition, following arthritis and heart disorders, among the adult age-group. HLAA cites that almost 25% of Americans have or might have tinnitus. These patients are more prone to suffer hearing loss in the future.

The ENT devices market is also witnessing drastic shifts since the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. Countries are issuing stern guidelines to promote the adoption of clean and advanced ENT equipment to lower the contraction of the virus. Citing an instance, the Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a set of guidelines for safe ENT practice during the ongoing pandemic to curb the spread of coronavirus among ENT nursing staff, doctors, patients and support staff.

Rising number of cases of such diseases could boost the demand for ENT devices across medical institutions. Sinusitis is regarded as one of the most prevalent diseases that cause inflammation in cavities near nasal passage. CDC reports that 12.1% of American adults have sinusitis. Such cases have over time developed the demand for high-quality ENT devices like sinus dilation systems.

Increasing technological developments in ENT devices including hearing aids, sinus dilation devices, and diagnostic devices could strengthen industry presence over the forthcoming years. Citing an instance, Medtronic has introduced several new surgical devices like otological drills and burrs that are user friendly and have high accuracy.

Flexible diagnostic endoscopes are widely used in a range of micro-invasive methods and are estimated to observe significant demand over the coming years. Earlier in 2018, the segment had bagged a valuation of almost USD 1.1 billion. With the advent of new-age flexible endoscopes, factors like patient’s safety and exposure to microbial infections like chemical germicide have gained more eminence.

Companies operating in the ENT devices market are focusing on new-age growth strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations to expand their market share and geographical presence. Taking November 2019 for instance, RNK Products Inc. released an exam camera kit that comes as an affordable alternative with remarkable ENT diagnostic capabilities.

Taking July 2020 for instance, Seattle-based startup, Remmie Health revealed plans to launch its new ENT monitor for families to evaluate symptoms like earaches, allowing patients to effectively communicate their issues with health professionals through telemedicine.

