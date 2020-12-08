Global clinical nutrition market is likely to witness commendable growth on account of a rapid rise in the elderly population base worldwide. Currently, a large section of the population has taken up unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles which has raised the cases of a number of metabolic disorders like hypercholesterolemia and diabetes. However, acceptance of a healthier lifestyle and adoption of nutritional products could play a critical role in curbing the prevalence of such diseases.

Driven by these requirements, firms operating in the clinical nutrition market are developing high-quality, superior products and solutions. In 2019, leading food company, Danone launched a new mango-flavored variant of the Protinex nutritional supplement in India, to address protein deficiency and add to the company’s extensive product portfolio.

Significant rise in preterm births and high birth rates across developing countries of Africa and Asia Pacific is projected to drive child clinical nutrition market size. Countries like India are anticipated to fuel segment growth owing to large-scale presence of infant population suffering from malnourish and increasing demand for milk-based nutrition formulae for infant.

Multiple initiatives launched by government agencies to lower the rate of malnutrition coupled with proliferating birth rates across developing countries like China and India might create lucrative opportunities for clinical nutrition companies. International bodies like the United Nations have introduced some optimistic approaches to attain sustainable development by 2030 which include initiatives like the “Zero Hunger Challenge”.

Brazil clinical nutrition market is likely to gain significant traction due to high number of preterm births and huge patient population base. The market has developed largely due to Brazil’s association with the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition. Furthermore, associations like the Brazilian Society for Food and Nutrition are contributing towards overall industry growth by seeking to increase the adoption of clinical nutrition formulae. Industry players meanwhile are focusing on developing superior clinical nutritional solutions that are targeted towards adults as well as infants.

Established industry participants like Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Hospira, Baxter International, Perrigo, Mead Johnson, B Braun Melsungen, Nestle and Fresenius Kabi are concentrating on implementing various organic as well as inorganic business strategies like product innovation, acquisition and collaboration to maintain their market presence.

