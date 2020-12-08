Autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to register sizable growth over the coming years owing to rising cases of localized and systemic autoimmune diseases. Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis are some of the types of autoimmune diseases that are prevailing across the globe at an alarming rate. These conditions affect a significant number of people worldwide. According to a report by The Lupus Foundation of America, an estimated 1.5 million Americans, and at least 5 million people worldwide, suffer from a form of lupus.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/618

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market is estimated to grow substantially owing to rising demand for diagnostic assays and kits to diagnose growing cases of type 1 diabetes, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and pernicious anemia. In 2018, the localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market accounted for over 66% market revenue share. Increasing levels of awareness in patients as a result of government efforts is a key factor expected to drive segment growth.

The systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period owing to various technological advancements like development of multiple autoantibodies screening tests which enable diagnosis and treatment of diseases at an early stage.

Several medical and private organizations are focusing on integrating new-age technologies with conventional diagnostics solutions to improve autoimmune disease treatment. Citing an instance, in October 2020, Exagen Inc. in its study evaluated the economic benefits of AVISE® Lupus testing for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Diagnosis. This test focuses on determining the economic value of diagnosing SLE with AVISE® Lupus (MAP) and Standard Diagnostic Laboratory Tests (SDLTs). Such initiatives could massively strengthen the autoimmune disorder diagnostics industry.

Prominent players in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., SQI Diagnostics, AESKU Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN, bioMerieux SA and Inova diagnostics Inc. are focusing on adopting innovative strategies like new product launches or collaborations to improve their market presence.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/618

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Rheumatoid arthritis diagnostics

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Ankylosing spondylitis diagnostics

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Systemic lupus erythematosus diagnostics

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Others

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Charts & Figures

FIG 1. Industry segmentation

FIG 2. Global autoimmune disease diagnostics market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

FIG 3. Autoimmune disease incidence rate per 1,00,000 persons, 2012

FIG 4. Total autoimmune disease NIH funding, 2013 – 2018 (USD Million)

FIG 5. Growth potential analysis, by product

FIG 6. Porter’s analysis

FIG 7. Strategy dashboard

FIG 8. PESTEL analysis

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market