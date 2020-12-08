Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopedic Devices Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Orthopedic Devices Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Orthopedic Devices Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

We have updated Orthopedic Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Orthopedic Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Orthopedic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Diverse Portfolio and Strong Brand Presence to Propel the Companies Towards Success

A diversified product portfolio of implantable orthopedic devices, along with constant innovations by the companies leading to new device introductions, are the prominent factors responsible for the dominance of some of the companies in the orthopedic space. However, the presence of regional and domestic players with innovative orthopedic devices are making the market more competitive. This is projected to impact the global market in terms of pricing pressure. However, the consolidation strategy is playing as a winning imperative for industry giants.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Stryker

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Globus Medical

“ssur Corporate

Integra LifeSciences

Other prominent players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2019 -Integra LifeSciences announced that it has signed a license and development agreement with Consortium of Focused Orthopedists, LLC (CFO), for a short stem and stemless shoulder system. This enabled Integra LifeSciences to add in extremity orthopedics portfolio, which is a fast-growing segment of the shoulder arthroplasty market to accelerate growth opportunities globally.

August 2019 -Globus Medical acquired all the assets of privately-owned StelKast, a manufacturer of implants and instruments for hip and knee replacement. The company expanded into cranial procedures, as well as arthroplasty, with disruptive and differentiated products with their robotic technology. The company is willing to launch a commercial robotic system for joint reconstruction applications in late 2020.

REPORT COVERAGE

The orthopedic devices market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the orthopedic devices market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Knee

Hip

Extremeties

Spinal Devices

Spinal Fusion Devices

Spinal Non- Fusion Devices

Trauma Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthobiologic Devices

Dental Implants

Endosteal Implants

Superperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

