This report focuses on the Operating Table market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Operating Table market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Operating Table Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Operating Table Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Operating Table Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITžTSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of operating tables across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Product Type

General Surgery Tables

Orthopedic Tables

Imaging Tables

By Type

Powered

Non-powered

By End User

Hospital & ASCs

Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2018: IMRIS Installations, in conjunction with HillRom Services, Inc., announced the launch of a new imaging table, which will incorporate IMRIS magnetic resonance neurosurgical tabletop with Hill-Rom”s TruSystem 7500 operating table platform.

March 2017: HillRom Services, Inc., announced the launch of a new specialty surgical table, Allen Advance Table Lateral System which complements the current line of Allen Advanced Table.



