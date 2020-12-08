Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hemophilia Drugs Market market.

Hemophilia Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), By Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma Therapy & Others), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bioverativ Inc.

FERRING LžKEMEDEL AB

Aptevo Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk

Other players

With adequate and effective treatment, a patient suffering from hemophilia can live a healthy life. The missing clotting factors are injected into the patients bloodstream to cease the abnormal bleeding. With numerous innovative therapeutic options in the pipeline, the hemophilia drugs industry is expected to witness remarkable growth in near future.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the hemophilia drugs industry trends and detailed analysis of hemophilia drugs market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The hemophilia drugs market is segmented by therapy type, disease indication, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapy type, the global market is segmented into recombinant therapy, plasma-derived, and others. In terms of disease indication, the market is categorized into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C. Various distribution channels covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Geographically, the hemophilia drugs market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of coagulation factor deficiency and hemophilia, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

By Therapy Type

Recombinant Therapy

Plasma therapy

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In October 2018, Roche received FDA approval for Hemlibra, a self -administered therapy for patients having Hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

In August 2018, Bayer announced the FDA approval for Jivi for the treatment of Hemophilia A in adolescents with age 12 years and above and adults.

In April 2018, Novo Nordisk announced the launch of Rebinyn, a coagulation factor IX for the treatment of hemophilia B in Canada.



