Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agricultural Films Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Agricultural Films Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Agricultural Films Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate, Reclaims, and Other), By Application (Greenhouse, Mulching, and Silage), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Agricultural Films Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Agricultural Films market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Agricultural Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Diverse Portfolio and Core Focus of BASF SE, to Propel the Company to a Leading Position

Competition landscape of this market depicts a monopoly dominated by BASF SE. A diversified product portfolio of mulching films, silage films, and greenhouses, along with constant innovations by the company leading to new device introductions, are prominent factors responsible for the dominance of the company.

However, some other players such as Novamont, Berry Global Inc., Coveris, AbRaniPlastOy are also key players monopolistic to agricultural films market with innovative films and technologies. This is projected to positively impact the global market as these companies are anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AbRaniPlastOy

Armando Alvarez

BASF

Berry Global Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Coveris

RKW Group

Trioplast Industrier AB

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Groupe Barbier

Novamont

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020 -Rani Plast introduced a new bale wrap named Rani Repel, that protects the crops against bird and rodent attack. Rani Repel contains a non-toxic, natural active ingredient that, through taste and odour, is repulsive to ravens, crows, mice and rats, but cannot transfer to baled crop or to soil.

April 2019 -BASF and T¢n H¹ng C? Masterbatch Manufacture Co. worked together to help farmers in increasing crop yields and reducing waste. The producers are using BASFs plastic additive Tinuvin® NOR 371 to increase the lifespan and durability of the plastic greenhouse films. These films can withstand weathering up to three to four years.

REPORT COVERAGE

The agricultural films market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product raw materials, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Raw Material

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low Density Polyethylene

High Density Polyethylene

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate

Reclaims

Other

By Application

Greenhouse

Mulching

Silage

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Agricultural Films Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate, Reclaims, and Other), By Application (Greenhouse, Mulching, and Silage), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580