Innovations in Modified Atmosphere Technology Forms Basis of Smart Packaging for Seafood

The demand for premium quality food products with improved shelf life is on the rise. Likewise, advancements in technology of fresh meat packaging have brought a revolution in the marketing and distribution of food products.

In the seafood packaging landscape, modified atmosphere technology has helped meet consumer demand for fresh and refrigerated seafood with an extended shelf life. Innovations in the modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) landscape have helped stakeholders develop case-ready packaging, where the meat is cut and packaged for transportation, which gives an aesthetic display of the seafood in supermarkets and retail stores.

In the global fresh meat packaging market, innovations in plastic materials and equipment have led to developments in the modified atmosphere packaging landscape. However, there is the need for more advanced technological and logistical solutions for the efficient preservation of raw chilled fresh meat, and also maintaining the quality of meat. Modified atmosphere packaging requires a significant amount of capital investment to maintain fresh food gas grade for packaged meat. With the help of active and intelligent packaging in smart packaging technologies, stakeholders can facilitate companies in efficaciously preserving various seafood products by providing better convenience, containment, and protection from microbial actions.

Leveraging PE Packaging Solutions with Nanomaterials Technology

Plastic packaging is undergoing many innovations in the fresh meat packaging landscape. Plastic packaging serves as the most resource-efficient solution for stakeholders in helping companies prevent food waste and product waste during transportation.

With the advent of achieving the benchmark of becoming a circular economy, stakeholders are producing plastic packaging made of single layer to ensure the ease of recycling. There has been an increase in the number of packer fillers and mono PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) trays in the fresh meat packaging market. Stakeholders are also manufacturing packaging solutions with the technology of nano-silver particles (AgNPs) that serve as smart packaging solutions and prevent meat spoilage. Other research & development efforts are turning towards PLA (Polylactic Acid) composite films that are weighted with silver-copper nanoparticles and cinnamon essential oil into the polymer matrix with the help of the compression molding technique that prevents the pathogenic and bacteria spoilage of poultry products.

Sustainable Packaging Serves as Efficient Alternative to Conventional Plastic Packaging

The health kick in consumers has created an undesirable perception for plastic fresh meat packaging. This notion has given rise to sustainable packaging solutions in the fresh meat packaging landscape.

Similarly, stakeholders are developing user-friendly software that facilitate design packaging for a range of meat products. This software is collaborated with modified atmosphere packaging, which helps strike the right balance of gas composition by taking into consideration the permeation of gases through the packaging film, and serves as a sustainable packaging solution.

The fresh meat packaging market is highly fragmented, which is creating opportunities of business for new market players to enter into the landscape. In the sustainable packaging landscape, stakeholders are making use of recycled PET plastic for fresh meat packaging. For instance, in July 2019, Winpak – a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of packaging materials, announced the launch of flexible packaging for meatballs that helps save on an average of 30 tons of plastic per annum.

The new concept of intelligent packaging solutions serves as packaging systems that monitor the condition of packaged food, and provides information about the quality of the food during transportation and storage.

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the fresh meat packaging market for the historical period 2014-2018 and forecast period 2019-2027, dimensional consistency and stability in the product design of fresh meat packaging are anticipated to drive market growth.

Globally, revenue generated by the fresh meat packaging market is estimated to be ~US$ 2.1 Bn in 2019, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Increased Focus on Convenient and Eco-friendly Packaging Formats in Fresh Meat Packaging

The use of portion-size packages of meat products provide consumer convenience, to use the required amount of meat and reduce the wastage of meat products. These types of small-sized portion packs are convenient fresh meat packaging formats for single households, which have increased in most developing economies across the globe.

The use of synthetic biodegradable resins for the production of meat packaging films can offer lucrative growth opportunities for fresh meat packaging players. Materials such as polyactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and cellulose- or starch-based materials can offer new functionalities such as compostability and biodegradability.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market Volume to Expand 1.5X During Forecast Period

The global fresh meat packaging market is anticipated to register steady growth over the period of forecast, due to innovation in meat packaging techniques such as Modified Atmosphere Pressure (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), etc., in recent years.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market – Key Research Findings

The global fresh meat packaging market is primarily dominated by manufacturers based in North America and the APEJ region in terms of market share. MEA and APEJ are anticipated to experience healthy CAGRs of ~ 5% during the period of 2019-2027. India and China are prominent markets in the APEJ region.

during the period of 2019-2027. India and China are prominent markets in the APEJ region. Fresh meat packaging manufacturing companies are focusing on improving packaging techniques to prevent undesirable changes to the flavor, texture, odor, and appearance of meat packaged. Consumer convenience through the introduction of portion size and case-ready packages are the key aspects provided by fresh meat packaging.

In recent years, manufacturers have been focusing on innovation in fresh meat packaging solutions that can increase the shelf life of packaged meat. For instance, some modified atmosphere packaging techniques in fresh meat packaging increase the shelf life of meat by 400%.

Upsurge in Sales of Case-ready Meat Products

Consumers tend to purchase meat products according to their needs, instead of purchasing them in bulk. There has been growing demand for individually-packaged portions of meat across the globe, driven by changes in lifestyles. As per the 2018 Power of Meat Study, 25% consumers believe that, case-ready meats are better than meat cut and packaged in stores, as compared to 9% consumers in 2008. These factors have led the packaging manufacturers expanding their production facilities related to fresh meat packaging.

Technological Advancements in Fresh Meat Packaging Techniques for Shelf Life Extension

High pressure processing (HPP) is a non-thermal post-processing technique of cold pasteurization, in which, sealed fresh meat products can be packed. This technique is primarily used for the shelf life extension of fresh meat packaging.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market – Competition Landscape

A detailed profile of the key players operating in the fresh meat packaging market are incorporated in the report to assess their key product offerings, recent developments, financials, and strategies. Some of the key players operating in the global fresh meat packaging market are as follows:

Amcor plc.

Berry Global Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Bolloré Group

Mondi Group

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Cascades Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Amerplast Ltd.

Faerch Plast A/S

