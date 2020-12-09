Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market – Scope of Report

TMR’s report on the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market.

Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures and increase in global geriatric population are projected to drive the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027

Aging population increases the number of surgeries needing hemostat products boost market growth

Treatment services have become affordable due to improvement in health care policies in countries such as the U.S., Japan, the U.K. and China. This, in turn, has increased the life expectancy of the population. Consequently, rise in the geriatric population increases the number of surgical procedures that use adhesion barrier and hemostat products. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Product estimates, the U.S. will have about 72.1 Mn geriatric population by 2030, which is more than twice the number in 2000.

The UN Population Division has projected that the number of people aged 60 years and above will increase significantly during 2015–2030. In developed countries, the total proportion of people aged 60 years and above has increased from 12% in 1950 to 22% in 2011 and is expected to reach 32% by 2050. Thus, the aging population drives the uptake of hemostat, tissue sealant and adhesion barrier products and boosts market growth.

Key Players of Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Report:

This report profiles major players in the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market are

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Baxter

Cohera Medical, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

R. Bard, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Cohesion Technologies Inc.

B Braun Medical Inc

other prominent players.

