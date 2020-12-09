Amoxicillin is an antibiotic which specifically treats bacterial infections. Amoxicillin comes under the Penicillin category of antibiotics, under the class of Beta Lactam and Amino Penicillin. It is a widely prescribed and used antibiotics, generally given with the combination of Clavulanic Acid. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin in combination with Clavulanic Acid are the most frequently used antibiotics globally. Amoxicillin is used in a number of bacterial infections, such as, respiratory tract infections, middle ear infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, skin infections, and dental infections. It works on the principle of inhibiting the growth of bacterial wall synthesis. Amoxicillin is prescribed mostly to children for antibacterial purposes and should be avoided in patients allergic to Penicillin.

Global Amoxicillin Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global Amoxicillin market. According to the WHO, in 2013, pneumonia was responsible for one-fifth of the deaths among children globally and around 1.1 million children die due to pneumonia every year. In every 30 seconds, a child of less than five years of age dies due to pneumonia in the world.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, urinary tract infection is second highly common infection globally and women are more prone to it. According to the Foundation, around 30 million adults suffer from chronic kidney diseases. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding various infectious diseases and their treatment is propelling the growth of the global Amoxicillin market. Special regulatory provisions and higher efficacy of Amoxicillin toward urinary tract infections and upper and lower respiratory infections are the other key factors driving the global Amoxicillin market. However, growing antibiotic resistance and slow registration process of national regulation authorities are anticipated to affect the growth of the global Amoxicillin market during the forecast period.

Global Amoxicillin Market: Geographical Outlook

The global Amoxicillin market can be segmented based on dosage form, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of dosage form, the global Amoxicillin market can be classified into capsule, tablet, and suspension. The tablet segment dominates the Amoxicillin market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to low cost of the tablet as compared to that of the other oral dosage forms, storage convenience as tablet form does not require refrigeration and ease of administration being unit dosage form. On the basis of indication, the global Amoxicillin market can be divided into respiratory tract infection, skin infection, chest infection, ear infection, urinary tract or kidney infection, bacterial endocarditis, and others. Respiratory tract infection is expected to dominate the market due to rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as, pneumonia among children and efficacy of Amoxicillin against this disease. In terms of distribution channel, the global Amoxicillin market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies held a major share of the market due to their easy access and wide availability across regions.

Global Amoxicillin Market – Key Companies

The global Amoxicillin market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the large number of companies operating in the market. Key players operating in the global Amoxicillin market include CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, NCPC Xianati, Sandoz AG, Sinopharm Weiqida, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., United Laboratories, and DAEWOONG CO.LTD.

