The report titled Global Driver/Drill Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Driver/Drill market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Driver/Drill market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Driver/Drill market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Driver/Drill market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Driver/Drill report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Driver/Drill report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Driver/Drill market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Driver/Drill market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Driver/Drill market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Driver/Drill market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Driver/Drill market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Doosan, Panasonic, AEG Powertools, C. & E. Fein, EINHELL, Festool, Hitachi, Makita, Metabowerke, Milwaukee, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Flex, HILTI, Atlas Copco, SKIL Power Tools (Chervon), Einhell Germany, JSI Rock Tools
Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Hand Drill
Impact Drill
Hammer Drill
Market Segmentation by Application: Household
Construction
Industrial
Medical
Automotive
Other
The Driver/Drill Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Driver/Drill market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Driver/Drill market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Driver/Drill market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Driver/Drill industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Driver/Drill market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Driver/Drill market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Driver/Drill market?
Table of Contents:
1 Driver/Drill Market Overview
1.1 Driver/Drill Product Scope
1.2 Driver/Drill Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Electric Hand Drill
1.2.3 Impact Drill
1.2.4 Hammer Drill
1.3 Driver/Drill Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Driver/Drill Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Driver/Drill Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Driver/Drill Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Driver/Drill Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Driver/Drill Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Driver/Drill Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Driver/Drill Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Driver/Drill Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Driver/Drill Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Driver/Drill Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Driver/Drill Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Driver/Drill Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Driver/Drill Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Driver/Drill Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Driver/Drill Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Driver/Drill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Driver/Drill as of 2019)
3.4 Global Driver/Drill Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Driver/Drill Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Driver/Drill Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Driver/Drill Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Driver/Drill Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Driver/Drill Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Driver/Drill Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Driver/Drill Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Driver/Drill Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Driver/Drill Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Driver/Drill Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Driver/Drill Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Driver/Drill Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Driver/Drill Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Driver/Drill Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Driver/Drill Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Driver/Drill Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Driver/Drill Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Driver/Drill Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Driver/Drill Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Driver/Drill Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Driver/Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Driver/Drill Business
12.1 Doosan
12.1.1 Doosan Corporation Information
12.1.2 Doosan Business Overview
12.1.3 Doosan Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Doosan Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.1.5 Doosan Recent Development
12.2 Panasonic
12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.2.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.2.3 Panasonic Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Panasonic Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.3 AEG Powertools
12.3.1 AEG Powertools Corporation Information
12.3.2 AEG Powertools Business Overview
12.3.3 AEG Powertools Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 AEG Powertools Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.3.5 AEG Powertools Recent Development
12.4 C. & E. Fein
12.4.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information
12.4.2 C. & E. Fein Business Overview
12.4.3 C. & E. Fein Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 C. & E. Fein Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.4.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development
12.5 EINHELL
12.5.1 EINHELL Corporation Information
12.5.2 EINHELL Business Overview
12.5.3 EINHELL Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 EINHELL Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.5.5 EINHELL Recent Development
12.6 Festool
12.6.1 Festool Corporation Information
12.6.2 Festool Business Overview
12.6.3 Festool Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Festool Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.6.5 Festool Recent Development
12.7 Hitachi
12.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hitachi Business Overview
12.7.3 Hitachi Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Hitachi Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.8 Makita
12.8.1 Makita Corporation Information
12.8.2 Makita Business Overview
12.8.3 Makita Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Makita Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.8.5 Makita Recent Development
12.9 Metabowerke
12.9.1 Metabowerke Corporation Information
12.9.2 Metabowerke Business Overview
12.9.3 Metabowerke Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Metabowerke Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.9.5 Metabowerke Recent Development
12.10 Milwaukee
12.10.1 Milwaukee Corporation Information
12.10.2 Milwaukee Business Overview
12.10.3 Milwaukee Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Milwaukee Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.10.5 Milwaukee Recent Development
12.11 Stanley Black & Decker
12.11.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information
12.11.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview
12.11.3 Stanley Black & Decker Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Stanley Black & Decker Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.11.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development
12.12 Bosch
12.12.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bosch Business Overview
12.12.3 Bosch Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Bosch Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.12.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.13 Flex
12.13.1 Flex Corporation Information
12.13.2 Flex Business Overview
12.13.3 Flex Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Flex Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.13.5 Flex Recent Development
12.14 HILTI
12.14.1 HILTI Corporation Information
12.14.2 HILTI Business Overview
12.14.3 HILTI Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 HILTI Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.14.5 HILTI Recent Development
12.15 Atlas Copco
12.15.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
12.15.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview
12.15.3 Atlas Copco Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Atlas Copco Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.15.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
12.16 SKIL Power Tools (Chervon)
12.16.1 SKIL Power Tools (Chervon) Corporation Information
12.16.2 SKIL Power Tools (Chervon) Business Overview
12.16.3 SKIL Power Tools (Chervon) Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 SKIL Power Tools (Chervon) Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.16.5 SKIL Power Tools (Chervon) Recent Development
12.17 Einhell Germany
12.17.1 Einhell Germany Corporation Information
12.17.2 Einhell Germany Business Overview
12.17.3 Einhell Germany Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Einhell Germany Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.17.5 Einhell Germany Recent Development
12.18 JSI Rock Tools
12.18.1 JSI Rock Tools Corporation Information
12.18.2 JSI Rock Tools Business Overview
12.18.3 JSI Rock Tools Driver/Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 JSI Rock Tools Driver/Drill Products Offered
12.18.5 JSI Rock Tools Recent Development
13 Driver/Drill Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Driver/Drill Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Driver/Drill
13.4 Driver/Drill Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Driver/Drill Distributors List
14.3 Driver/Drill Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Driver/Drill Market Trends
15.2 Driver/Drill Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Driver/Drill Market Challenges
15.4 Driver/Drill Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
