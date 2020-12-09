“This versatile research documentation encompassing a crisp market definition followed by market dynamics, overview, executive summary and dynamic segmentation is an exclusive ready to use reference of core market developments, dominant trends as well as a synopsis of wining market related strategies incorporated by frontline players and business honchos to govern optimum benefits despite staggering competition in Global Cloud Database Security Market. The report also lends crucial reference to some of the other market specific factors such as geographical segregation and competitive landscape which together decide the growth prospects of the target market.

This study covers following Key Players:

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc., is increasing. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest GrowthAccording to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 97% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions. Further, the growing speed and scope of digital transformation in the region, coupled with the advent of IoT, are leading to the existing network infrastructure being increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.



BFSI to Hold the Largest Market ShareWith growing technological penetration, digital channels (such as internet banking, mobile banking, etc.) are becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services. Consequentially, the amount data volumes has witnessed a robust increase. To utilize this data to gather customer insights, banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services. BFSI institutes have therefore opted for cloud solutions, to increase the ease in storage and analysis of complex data. However, the growing number of data breaches has led to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million by a malware. In addition, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.



Growing Number of Cyber-attacksWhile enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.



Key Developments in the Market January 2018 IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership, by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBM’s customer base in the cloud solutions segment. January 2018 Amazon\’s cloud business acquired Sqrrl, a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies. July 2017 IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers, focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware, used to control access and management of smart systems.



Major Players: IBM INC., FORTINET TECHNOLOGIES INC., PORTICOR LTD, INTEL SECURITY GROUP, MCAFEE INC., ORACLE PVT. LTD, IMPERVA INC., NETLIB SECURITY INC., HEXATIER LTD, THE HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS, INFORMATICA CORPORATION, VOLTAGE SECURITY INC., AMAZON WEB SERVICES, and AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC, amongst others.



These leading players are analyzed at length, complete with their product portfolio and company profiles to decipher crucial market findings. In addition to all of these detailed Cloud Database Security Market specific developments, the report sheds light on dynamic segmentation based on which Cloud Database Security Market has been systematically split into prominent segments encompassing type, application, technology, as well as region specific segmentation of the Cloud Database Security Market.

The market participant section of this detailed research offering compromises supply chain operators, vital market participants, as well as a thorough amalgamation of other versatile vendors and stakeholders such as supply chain management. Apart from highlighting these vital realms, the report also includes critical understanding on notable developments and growth estimation across regions at a global context in this report on Cloud Database Security Market. The report is a tactical, mindful arrangement of vital factors that lend versatile cues on market size and growth traits, besides also offering an in-depth section on opportunity mapping as well as barrier analysis, thus encouraging report readers to incur growth in Global Cloud Database Security Market.

The Cloud Database Security Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the Cloud Database Security Market historically to propose a tentative future scenario and current growth traits. Further to this, the research report has been meticulously designed based on both primary and secondary research practices to define best of industrial practices and activities, thus fueling relentless growth in the Cloud Database Security Market based on user interpretation and analysis of the target market. All the notable Cloud Database Security Market specific dimensions are studied and analyzed at length in the report to arrive at conclusive insights. Additionally, a dedicated section on regional overview of the Cloud Database Security Market is also included in the report to identify lucrative growth hubs.

This detailed report on Cloud Database Security Market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication. The report also lists ample correspondence about significant analytical practices and industry specific documentation such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to guide optimum profits in Cloud Database Security Market. A thorough take on essential elements such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities are thoroughly assessed and analyzed to arrive at logical conclusions.

