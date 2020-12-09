“

The report titled Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Torsionally Rigid Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Torsionally Rigid Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CENTA, ComInTec, ABB, KTR, Lovejoy, mayr, REICH-KUPPLUNGEN, Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG), Siemens, Tsubakimoto Chain, Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn), American Metric, Baldor (Dodge), Creintors, Eriks, Rexnord, SKF, Voith Turbo (Voith), Vulkan Group, Ruland, Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric)

Market Segmentation by Product: Barrel Coupling

Flange Coupling

Tooth Gear Coupling

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging Industry

Textile Industry

Food Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive

Other



The Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Torsionally Rigid Coupling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Torsionally Rigid Coupling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Overview

1.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Product Scope

1.2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Barrel Coupling

1.2.3 Flange Coupling

1.2.4 Tooth Gear Coupling

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Packaging Industry

1.3.3 Textile Industry

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Aerospace Industry

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Torsionally Rigid Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Torsionally Rigid Coupling as of 2019)

3.4 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Torsionally Rigid Coupling Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Torsionally Rigid Coupling Business

12.1 CENTA

12.1.1 CENTA Corporation Information

12.1.2 CENTA Business Overview

12.1.3 CENTA Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 CENTA Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.1.5 CENTA Recent Development

12.2 ComInTec

12.2.1 ComInTec Corporation Information

12.2.2 ComInTec Business Overview

12.2.3 ComInTec Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ComInTec Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.2.5 ComInTec Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ABB Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 KTR

12.4.1 KTR Corporation Information

12.4.2 KTR Business Overview

12.4.3 KTR Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 KTR Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.4.5 KTR Recent Development

12.5 Lovejoy

12.5.1 Lovejoy Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lovejoy Business Overview

12.5.3 Lovejoy Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Lovejoy Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.5.5 Lovejoy Recent Development

12.6 mayr

12.6.1 mayr Corporation Information

12.6.2 mayr Business Overview

12.6.3 mayr Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 mayr Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.6.5 mayr Recent Development

12.7 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN

12.7.1 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Corporation Information

12.7.2 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Business Overview

12.7.3 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.7.5 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Recent Development

12.8 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG)

12.8.1 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Business Overview

12.8.3 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.8.5 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.9.3 Siemens Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Siemens Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 Tsubakimoto Chain

12.10.1 Tsubakimoto Chain Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tsubakimoto Chain Business Overview

12.10.3 Tsubakimoto Chain Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Tsubakimoto Chain Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.10.5 Tsubakimoto Chain Recent Development

12.11 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn)

12.11.1 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Business Overview

12.11.3 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.11.5 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Recent Development

12.12 American Metric

12.12.1 American Metric Corporation Information

12.12.2 American Metric Business Overview

12.12.3 American Metric Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 American Metric Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.12.5 American Metric Recent Development

12.13 Baldor (Dodge)

12.13.1 Baldor (Dodge) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Baldor (Dodge) Business Overview

12.13.3 Baldor (Dodge) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Baldor (Dodge) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.13.5 Baldor (Dodge) Recent Development

12.14 Creintors

12.14.1 Creintors Corporation Information

12.14.2 Creintors Business Overview

12.14.3 Creintors Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Creintors Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.14.5 Creintors Recent Development

12.15 Eriks

12.15.1 Eriks Corporation Information

12.15.2 Eriks Business Overview

12.15.3 Eriks Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Eriks Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.15.5 Eriks Recent Development

12.16 Rexnord

12.16.1 Rexnord Corporation Information

12.16.2 Rexnord Business Overview

12.16.3 Rexnord Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Rexnord Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.16.5 Rexnord Recent Development

12.17 SKF

12.17.1 SKF Corporation Information

12.17.2 SKF Business Overview

12.17.3 SKF Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 SKF Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.17.5 SKF Recent Development

12.18 Voith Turbo (Voith)

12.18.1 Voith Turbo (Voith) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Voith Turbo (Voith) Business Overview

12.18.3 Voith Turbo (Voith) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Voith Turbo (Voith) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.18.5 Voith Turbo (Voith) Recent Development

12.19 Vulkan Group

12.19.1 Vulkan Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Vulkan Group Business Overview

12.19.3 Vulkan Group Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Vulkan Group Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.19.5 Vulkan Group Recent Development

12.20 Ruland

12.20.1 Ruland Corporation Information

12.20.2 Ruland Business Overview

12.20.3 Ruland Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Ruland Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.20.5 Ruland Recent Development

12.21 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric)

12.21.1 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Business Overview

12.21.3 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products Offered

12.21.5 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Recent Development

13 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Torsionally Rigid Coupling

13.4 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Distributors List

14.3 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Trends

15.2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Challenges

15.4 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”