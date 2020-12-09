Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Warming Cabinet market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Warming Cabinet Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Warming Cabinet market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Warming Cabinet Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Report Overview: Warming Cabinet Market

The global warming cabinet market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027. The rising number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds globally, and increasing number of surgeries is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing incidence of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution is one of the leading factors contributing to market growth. For instance, as per the CDC, about 1 in 25 hospital patients contracts at least one HAI every year.

The blanket and fluid warming cabinets help in minimizing contamination and infection levels in blankets and fluids, which lowers the risk of contracting HAIs. Furthermore, these warming cabinets have antimicrobial controls owing to which it warms and protects the blanket from bacterial infection, thereby increasing patient comfort. For instance, in June 2019, MAC Medical, Inc. introduced CuVerro antimicrobial copper handles as an option for all warming cabinets. CuVerro is an antimicrobial and bactericidal and reduces bacterial growth in blankets and fluids. Therefore, as a safety measure and to increase patient comfort, healthcare professionals recommend the use of warming cabinets in hospitals and clinics. Hence, increasing cases of HAIs is expected to increase the market growth.

Global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for warming cabinets. Antimicrobial resistance, increase in unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, smoking, and alcohol consumption, are some of the major factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the National Diabetes Statistic Report 2017, published by the CDC, more than 100.0 million people in U.S. were living with diabetes or prediabetes. In addition, the WHO reported that in 2016 approximately 1.6 million global deaths were directly caused due to diabetes. Cancer has been a global healthcare burden as it is one of the leading causes of death. According to estimates from the WHO, cancer is the leading cause of death globally and almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. In addition, it also reported that over 70.0% of cancer-related deaths typically occur in middle- and low-income countries.

Rising prevalence of chronic conditions has significantly increased hospital admission rates. Continuous supply of blankets and sterile fluids is one of the essential requirements in hospitals and clinics. Thus, in such cases, medical warming cabinets serve the purpose efficiently, as they reduce the risk of infection transmission among patients and help maintain patient comfort. In addition, providing comfortable and warm blankets to patients also help with a patients anxiety and nervousness. Thus, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of sports injuries and the rising number of orthopedic surgeries are also anticipated to increase the hospital admission rate owing to which market growth is anticipated. For instance, as per the journal published by Beckers Healthcare in 2017, more than 3.5 million children suffer from sports injuries every year. Similarly, according to the report published by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in 2018, the total joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures in U.S. and the rate has continuously increased in recent years. Since, patients undergoing surgeries generally require long hospital stays, thus, in such cases blanket warmers is one of the essential requirements to maintain the comfort and hygiene of the patients. Therefore, this factor is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Type Insights

The single cavity led the market and accounted for more than 60.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. Based on type, single cavity warming cabinets are further segmented into fluid warming cabinets, blanket warming cabinets, combination (fluid and blanket) warming cabinets. These single cavity warming cabinets are ideal for hospital settings and designed to store and warm sterile IV fluids, linens, surgical irrigation fluids, and blankets at the required temperature. These cabinets are equipped with a digitally programmed heating chamber that offers temperature and humidity control with set point display. For instance, Steris AMSCO is a single compartment warming cabinet designed to keep blankets, linens, and fluids at the required temperature.

The multiple cavity segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Multiple cavity cabinets are designed to maintain separate controls and compartments to warm blankets and fluids at different temperatures. It offers the flexibility of two or more independently controlled warming compartments. Multiple cavity warming cabinets can store and warm sterile IV fluids, linens and blankets, and surgical irrigation fluids in the same cabinet, making it easy to regulate the temperatures of both top and bottom chambers. Some of the products offered under this segment are AMSCO dual compartment warming cabinets by STERIS and High double door solution/blanket warming cabinet by Blickman.

Cubic Foot Insights

The more than 7.5 Cu ft (large) segment led the market and accounted for more than 43.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Full height warming cabinets come in single, double, and triple compartment models. These chambers warm blankets and solutions separately in individually controlled compartments. The AMSCO warming cabinet model provides up to 15.8 cu. ft. capacity. Similarly, Pedigos deluxe model warming cabinet compartment size is 20.6 cu. ft. and features one compartment with two doors, whereas its 7.7 cu. ft. warming cabinet features two compartments, each with individual controls.

The up to 7.5 Cu ft (mid-size) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the warming cabinet market over the forecast period. Mid-size warming cabinet is the best option to fit in small clinical spaces and is designed to meet specific requirements of healthcare facilities. This can store and warm sterile IV fluids, surgical irrigation fluids, linen, and blankets. For instance, AMSCO by STERIS is a mid-size warming cabinet, which has a single heating chamber of 7.2 cu. ft. total capacity. Similarly, Continental Metal Products offers 45-inch-high mid-sized solution and blanket warmers can be easily fit in places where area is limited.

Inches Insights

The 24 inch segment led the market and accounted for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Standard features offered by 24 inch warming cabinet are:

FDA compliant data logging with digital signatures

Supports multiple languages

Remote monitoring & controls

Intuitive touchscreen controls

Stainless steel door

Storage capacity of 24 inches warming cabinets are approximately 60 to 70 blankets or 70 to 75 solution bottles (1 liter each).

The less than 24 inch segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Standard features offered by less than 24 inches warming cabinet are:

Temperature range of 90 degrees to 160 degrees F (Tolerance ± 3 degrees F)

FDA compliant data logging with digital signatures

Intuitive touchscreen controls

Smartphone/device access

Storage capacity of less than 24 inches warming cabinets is approximately 30 to 35 blankets or 50 to 60 solution bottles (1 liter each).



End-use Insights: Warming Cabinet Market



The hospital segment led the market and accounted for more than 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the upsurge in surgical procedures globally and an increase in the number of road accidents, which require the use of infusion of IV solutions and fluids. Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced warming cabinet products and an increase in the number of chronic ailments and infectious diseases will further enhance market growth during the forecast period. In addition, hospital institutions are considered as large buyers of warming cabinets having long-term contracts with suppliers, which enhances the negotiating power of suppliers and create a market for after sales services. Thus, an increase in the number of hospitalizations worldwide and a rise in the adoption of technologically advanced products in hospitals are leading to an increase in the number of patients availing treatments in hospitals. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries might increase the number of hospitals owing to which demand for warming cabinets is also expected to increase.

The others segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Others segment includes ambulatory care, long-term care and nursing homes, and others. This segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth rate during the forecast period owing to low awareness of technologically advanced products in developing countries. In addition, low disposable income in developing and underdeveloped countries may decrease the demand for such facilities, as they are comparatively expensive than other healthcare facilities. Moreover, low healthcare expenditure in some developing countries may hinder segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Warming Cabinet Market

North America dominated the market and accounted for over a 35.8% share of global revenue in 2019. The increase in the number of surgical procedures/hospital visits, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement and regulatory policies in the healthcare sector are the major factors driving the market in the region. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the health spending in U.S. is expected to grow at 5.5% every year from 2018 to 2027 and is estimated to reach USD 6.0 trillion by 2027. Ease of access to healthcare technologies and the presence of strong distribution channels are also driving the adoption of warming cabinets in North America. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and the presence of major medical device companies, such as Steris; Blickman; Continental Metal Products; Pedigo, and Enthermics offering warming cabinets, are also among factors contributing to the market growth in the region. Thus, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of 18.4% of the market in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The presence of a large patient pool along with a growing need for technologically advanced and cost-efficient healthcare solutions is expected to present significant regional growth opportunities in the market. Moreover, an increase in the number of clinical trials and high R&D investments by global players to enter untapped markets in Asia Pacific owing to low-cost services are high impact rendering drivers of the market. In addition, an increase in the number of hospitalization and advancements in the clinical development framework of developing economies are few other factors aiding market growth in the region.

Moreover, the rising elderly population and the growing burden of chronic diseases are factors expected to increase the demand for warming cabinet in Asia Pacific in the coming years. According to WHO (NCD Burden in the South-East Asia Region: Regional Action Plan and Targets), in 2008, approximately 7.9 million people died due to various non communicable diseases in the region. It also reported that cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer are the most common diseases in the region. However, a limited number of advanced healthcare facilities, lack of skilled professionals, and poor healthcare reimbursement scenarios may hinder market growth in the region.

In Latin America, the market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.9% over the forecast period. Rapidly developing economies such as Brazil and Mexico are primarily driving the growth of the market in the region. Increasing cases of hypothermia, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a rapidly aging population are among factors leading to an increased need for warming cabinets. In addition, governments of various countries in the region are striving to improve healthcare infrastructure. Hence, an increase in the number of patients seeking safer healthcare solutions is likely to drive the market in the region. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure in most of the Latin American countries is providing ample growth opportunities to players in the global market. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2016, Brazils healthcare expenditure as a share of GDP was 8.5%, Argentinas was 4.2%, Mexicos was 6.5%, and Chiles was 8.3%. In addition, there are several health agreements between the U.S. medical centers and private hospitals in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. These agreements have increased awareness about new technologies, which has led to a rise in the adoption of warming cabinets.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Warming Cabinet Market

Key companies are stressing on research and development to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in April 2020, Continental Metal Products, Inc. launched Small Pass Through Chamber USP 800 Hospital Pharmacy designed for non-sterile and sterile cleanrooms. This product is small and easy to handle and is ideal for operating rooms, pharmacies, laboratories, sterile processing departments in ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and other cleanroom environments.

Companies are engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive differentiation. For instance, in November 2019, Blickman Industries announced its partnership with Allied BioScience with an aim to launch medical equipment product portfolio coated with antimicrobial protection. This medical equipment portfolio includes IV poles, warming cabinets, Mayo stands, case carts, and operating room cabinets. Some of the prominent players in the warming cabinet market include:

Key companies profiled

Steris

Mac Medical

Blickman

Continental Metal Products

Natus Medical Incorporated

Future Health Concepts; CME

Skytron

Surg Med

Barkey

Kan Med

Getinge

Pedigo

Enthermics

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global warming cabinet market report on the basis of type, end use, cubic foot, inches, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Single Cavity

Fluid

Blanket

Combo

Multiple Cavity

Cubic Foot Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

More than 7.5 Cu ft (Large)

Up to 7.5 Cu ft (Mid-size)

Up to 5 Cu ft (Small)

Inches Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

More than 30 Inch

30 Inch

24 Inch

Less than 24 Inch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Warming Cabinet in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Warming Cabinet Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580