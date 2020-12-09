Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fuel Transfer Pump market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fuel Transfer Pump Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fuel Transfer Pump market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Fuel Transfer Pump Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Report Overview: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

The global fuel transfer pump market size was estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand for high-pressure fueling system for heavy machinery, including construction equipment, trucks, and plant equipment.

Increasing industrialization, technological developments, rapid urbanization, and growth in infrastructure are the major factors contributing to the increased demand for fuel, in turn resulting in high adoption of fuel transfer pumps in the oil and gas industry. Fuel transfer pumps (FTP) are extensively used to transfer fuel such as gasoline, petrol, diesel, kerosene, mineral spirits, and biodiesel.

The U.S. accounted for the major share of the overall market in North America in 2019. This can be attributed to the robust demand for DC FTP on account of their suitability for a wide array of applications, including OEM installation and general industries in the country. This, in turn, is likely to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Component manufacturers form collaborations with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and raw material suppliers to facilitate the continuous supply of raw materials for the manufacturing of pumps. Some of the inputs are directly supplied as raw materials, which are then treated by the manufacturers. In contrast, in other cases, vendors offer components to the manufacturers according to their requirements.

A few leading companies have introduced new technologies that are expected to transform the fuel transfer pumps industry during the forecast period. For instance, Great Plains Industries (GPI) Inc. introduced a G20 fuel transfer pump that comes with Quick-Fit Modular connection points, which make attaching accessories fast and easy. GPI also introduced a zero loss suction pipe that features triple-seal technology.

Increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. These vehicles are not dependent on fossil fuels and use electricity as the energy source without the need for FTPs. Therefore, increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Type Insights: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into AC FTP, DC FTP, and hand FTP. Hand FTPs are manual fuel transfer pumps, while AC and DC fuel transfer pumps are electrically powered pumps. DC fuel transfer pumps can either be portable or fixed as they can be powered by an engine or by a battery.

DC FTPs accounted for the largest share of the market and anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period on account of benefits offered by these pumps such as compact size, dependability, and flexibility in terms of usage. These pumps are widely used as primary systems in vehicles, earth-moving machinery, and construction yards.

AC FTPs accounted for 36.8% of the revenue share in 2019, owing to the growing demand for these pumps to transfer biodiesel, diesel, and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF). These pumps have applications in fixed or stationary installations, including tank and barrel mounting. Moreover, they are used to transfer fuel in heavy equipment, heavy construction, fleet operation, and large farming applications.

Hand FTPs, also known as manual FTPs, are ideally designed for fuel dispensing applications, wherein the power source is unavailable. In addition, these pumps are used when it is not cost-effective to use an electric pump. Hand FTPs are used primarily to dispense fuels from drums and storage tanks.

Mounting Insights: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

Fixed FTPs lead the mounting type segment across the globe and are anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period on account of their versatility and suitability for a wide array of heavy equipment applications. Fixed FTPs are used in various application industries such as agriculture, automotive, garage, transportation, chemicals, and construction.

Various fixed FTPs are equipped with features such as automatic or manual nozzle for fuel dispensing suitable with low viscosity. Furthermore, a variety of self-priming, rotary, and volumetric fixed pumps are available for diesel transfer. The adoption of such pumps is likely to augment owing to their reliability for usage at low temperatures.

Portable FTPs are generally powered with a voltage range of 12 V to 24 V. The low voltage diesel refueling pumps are available with cables and crocodile chips to facilitate connection with the vehicle battery. These pumps are suitable for dispensing various types of fuels, including petrol, diesel, and gasoline. Furthermore, portable pumps offer ease in fuel transfer and are lightweight.

For mobile applications such as refueling tank in a truck bed, 12 V DC power FTPs are highly suitable. However, a 24 V DC power pump is ideal for commercial duty line applications. The demand for various portable FTPs is, thereby, expected to witness growth on account of its suitability and availability for a diversified array of applications.

Motor Type Insights: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

Based on motor type, the fuel transfer pump market is segmented into 12V DC, 24V DC, 115V AC, and 230V AC, and others. The 12V DC motor type segment is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027, on account of increasing demand for portable fuel transfer systems in transportation and construction industries.

12V DC fuel transfer pumps are majorly used in light oil pumping applications such as kerosene, biodiesel, and diesel fuel. In addition, the application of these fuel transfer pumps for refueling small machinery and vehicles is anticipated to boost its demand in food and beverage, and agriculture industries.

24V DC FTPs are used in applications where the required flow rate is in the range of 15 to 20 gallons per minute (GPM). These pumps find applications in the construction and agriculture industries for refueling large vehicles such as agricultural and large plant equipment. In addition, these pumps are used for refueling the machinery in mining quarries and oil and gas exploration activities.

115V AC fuel transfer pumps operate on motors compatible with single-phase mains power ranging from 110V to 120V. The ability of these AC FTPs to provide intermediate speed at a rate of around 12 to 20 gallons per minute makes it suitable for the refueling of service vehicles, medium automobiles, and large vans.

Application Insights: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

In 2019, the transportation application segment lead the market and accounted for 40.0% of the market share owing to the wide-scale use of fuel transfer systems for vehicle refueling worldwide. Moreover, the rapid adoption of natural gas vehicles is expected to generate improved demand for gasoline fuel stations, resulting in high demand for FTPs during the forecast period.

The construction industry is anticipated to be one of the rapidly growing segments, augmenting on account of various factors such as increasing prefabricated and modular construction projects, technological advancements, and availability of better equipment. FTPs are widely used for fuel dispensing in various large and small construction equipment.

A diversified array of equipment such as harvester, farm trucks, and tractors are used for undertaking various agricultural activities. All these agricultural machineries operate on fuel such as diesel, kerosene, and petrol. Various types of FTPs are, thereby, required for refueling such agricultural machinery.

FTPs play a significant role in terms of dispensing fuel that is required for the functioning of equipment. Companies in the market are engaged in developing and providing industry-specific products. For instance, brands such as Sotera and Fill-Rite cater to pumps suitable for the chemical industry. Furthermore, the pumps offered are ideal for dispensing various chemicals and fluids, including DEF, aqueous solutions, acids and alkalis, and detergents and soaps.

Regional Insights: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

North America constituted the second-largest market share and accounted for 26.9% of the market in 2019. The demand for FTPs is likely to grow in the region over the forecast period on account of increased adoption of the product in key application sectors, including transportation, construction, chemical, and food and beverage.

Process innovation, improving R&D, and expansion of automobile production in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are expected to fuel the automotive market in Europe over the forecast period. The growth of the automotive sector in the region is anticipated to positively impact the market for FTPs owing to the increasing demand for refueling.

Asia Pacific is expected to evolve as the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 on account of robust economic growth, an increase in business investment spending, and strong gains in manufacturing output countries such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, high levels of motor vehicle production and sales are also likely to bolster the demand for refueling, thereby driving the market in the region.

The share of Central and South America in the market has been around 6.5% in 2019 owing to the robust presence of oil and gas reserves in Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Columbia. In addition, the high potential of tight oil and gas in the Vaca Muerta field of Argentina is expected to increase over the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to boost the utilization of FTPs in the region over the forecast period.

Fuel Transfer Pump Market Share Insights: Fuel Transfer Pump Market

Major players in the market include Tuthill Transfer Systems (TTS); Graco Inc., Piusi S.p.A.; Intradin; and YuanHeng Machine. The participants in the industry focus on research and development activities to design and develop pumps that cater to the advanced and superior functioning of FTPs.

The key manufacturers in the market, design, develop, and promote a wide range of FTPs equipped with varied specifications that are suitable for a wide range of applications such as construction, mining, agriculture, chemical, food and beverage, and military. The companies are, thereby, anticipated to capture major market share by serving a maximum number of end-use application industries.

This report forecasts market share and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global fuel transfer pump market report based on type, mounting, motor type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

AC Fuel Transfer Pump

DC Fuel Transfer Pump

Hand Fuel Transfer Pump

Mounting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Fixed

Portable

Motor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

12V DC

24V DC

115V AC

230V AC

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Transportation

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Military

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Fuel Transfer Pump in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Fuel Transfer Pump Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580