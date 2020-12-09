Market Introduction:

Isomaltulose is a sucrose isomer, is a reducing disaccharide, composed of a fructose and glucose molecule joined together by a 1, 6- glycosidic bond. Isomaltulose occurs at low levels in honey as well as in sugar cane and sugar beet extract naturally. Isomaltulose is prepared for commercial use by the enzymatic rearrangement of sucrose, the biocatalyst sucrose –glucosylmutase is used for the carrying out this conversion. Isomaltulose is used in food industry for the manufacturing of sports drinks, energy drinks, diluted soft drinks, cereals, cereals bars, candies, chocolates, ready to eat meals, biscuits and vitamins and minerals supplements. Isomaltulose is being extensively utilized in the food and beverage industry for the production of various food supplements and health drinks.

Isomaltulose provides the same amount of calories as sucrose but contains half the sweetening power as compared to sucrose. Isomaltulose is available in the free-flowing powdered form which is used for the industrial application such as food industry and healthcare industry.

Market Segmentation:

Global Isomaltulose market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. The global Isomaltulose market is segmented on the basis of application in food & beverage industry and healthcare industry. In food industry, the global isomaltulose market is further sub-segmented as bakery, dairy, and confectionery which includes biscuits, cereals, candies, chocolates, cereal bars, and ready-to-eat meal. In beverage industry, the global isomaltulose market is further sub-segmented as juice, soft drinks, energy drinks, and diluted soft drinks. The global isomaltulose market in the healthcare industry is further sub-segmented as vitamin and mineral supplements. The global isomaltulose market is segmented on the basis of the end user as industrial and household. The global isomaltulose market is expected to have robust growth during the forecast period due to rise in utilization of isomaltulose in food and beverage industry.

Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global isomaltulose industry is divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are the expected to dominate the global isomaltulose market owing to the government policies encouraging the research and development and use of isomaltulose in food products. The global isomaltulose market is expected to gain growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America as the use of isomaltulose is safe and it is a proven non-carcinogenic sugar as oral bacteria cannot metabolize this sugar so the risk of oral cancer can be reduced by consuming isomaltulose as an alternate sugar product. Hence, Global isomaltulose is anticipated to grow at good pace globally during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The global isomaltulose market driving factor is the increasing demand for non-carcinogenic sugar for the manufacture of food and healthcare products. Isomaltulose is extensively used for the production of food products such as candies, chocolates, cereals, sports and energy drinks along with health supplements. Increasing awareness among the consumers about using isomaltulose coupled with the government policies encouraging the use of isomaltulose is also driving the global isomaltulose market globally. Isomaltulose is proven as carcinogen free due to such property isomaltulose is being used extensively in the manufacturing processed food and beverage product along with utilization in the healthcare industry.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global isomaltulose market include Borger GmbH, ErgoNutrition, Beneo GmbH, Frusano GmbH, Gerfro, Benenovo, and Cargill Incorporated. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global isomaltulose market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global isomaltulose market till 2025.

