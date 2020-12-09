Disposable toothbrush

Disposable toothbrush is usually smaller in size, cheaper, and used only once before it is discarded. Usually, it comes in pre-pasted form with the toothpaste already on the toothbrush in smaller quantities. All one need is water to activate the paste and start using it. This type of toothbrush is perfect for traveling, camping, military, airlines, and hospitality. The disposable toothbrush is also good for those who have braces. Choosing disposable toothbrush is bit complex as one needs to determine their priority like someone wants it in small size which is easy to carry or some want to use it twice without pre-pasted.

Consumers are showing increase in interest to spend on oral hygienic which presents manufacturers with an option to introduce premium products that attribute to concerns relating to the complete oral care, whitening, sensitivity, and gum health. Increasing importance of oral hygiene attributed to the hike in the market for a disposable toothbrush.

Market Segmentation

The disposable toothbrush is segmented by its type, category, distribution channel, and region. Disposable toothbrush segmented by its type as electric and manual. The electric toothbrush has rechargeable battery that needs to charge on a regular basis. Some electric toothbrush has built-in timer system that beeps when one finishes up brushing for three minutes. By category, it is segmented, for kids and for adult. The adult toothbrush comes in the form of non-slip grip and rounded bristles of polished soft nylon. Kid size toothbrush is the child size version of gentle bristles disposable. It comes in five assorted colors of translucent polystyrene, and the brush head has 25 tufts of quality nylon bristles.

The disposable toothbrush market further segmented by distribution channel used by manufacturers to supply disposable toothbrush to end-users. By distribution channel, the disposable toothbrush market segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience/Departmental Stores, and Others (includes retail chains). Supermarket/Hypermarket segment is expected to represent the highest growth in revenue earnings due to its capability to offer a wide variety of disposable toothbrush products, and also provide attractive offers and discounts.

Disposable toothbrushes segmented by region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa. In North America, USA market is predicted to get stagnant over the forecast period due to its overall high penetration in this category. In Europe, UK has the highest consumption of disposable toothbrush due to high demand from consumers for hygienic solutions. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow to a considerable fraction during the forecast period.

Drivers

The growing trend towards natural and organic products in oral care is likely to influence the disposable toothbrush market over the forecast period. Improvement in the level of hygiene is a major factor which increases the demand of a disposable toothbrush. Moreover, effective marketing campaigns by manufacturers resulted in greater awareness about disposable toothbrush among consumers. Effective retail penetration and wider promotional activities offered by producers are also expected to fuel the growth of disposable toothbrush market.

The increase in traveling among people is a major trend for disposable toothbrush market. Growing trend for spending on oral hygiene is driving the demand for a disposable toothbrush. The ongoing health and wellness trend is increasing the importance of oral care to many consumers. Consumers are looking for more whitening and less sensitivity toothbrush, which fuels the demand for disposable toothbrush market.

The key challenge for a manufacturer is in developing regions where there is low penetration of disposable toothbrush thus prevent this category from reaching its potential.

Key global market players manufacturing different type of disposable toothbrush products include: Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Sunstar Amercias Inc, OraLine, Walgreens, Hager Worldwide Inc

