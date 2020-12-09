A Wheat a most important cereal crop utilized for human consumption and livestock feeding. A wheat kernel has three main fractions: bran, germ and endosperm. Wheat grain which have a hard outer layer and when this is processed this layer becomes a byproduct and it is called bran. When the wheat is processed to make wheat flour one gets wheat bran. The use of what bran for human consumption has increased over the years. Wheat bran is abundant source of dietary fiber which helps to improve bowel health and prevention of disease like colon cancer. Wheat bran is full of minerals, vitamins and also contains bioactive compounds like phenolic acids, arabinoxylans, alkylresorcinol and phytostreols. These compounds helps in prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16696

Wheat bran is one of the most dominant dietary fiber sources used in the baking industry which increase the wheat bran market. Wheat bran which is used in bread making system results changes in dough properties, processing techniques and bread quality properties. The nutritional benefits of fiber present in wheat bran have led to an increase in production of high fiber breads and which is expected to increase the market of wheat bran.

Wheat Bran Market Segmentation

Wheat bran is segmented on the basis of its product type, form, its various applications and distribution channel. Wheat bran is segmented into product type as animal feed wheat bran and medical feed wheat bran. Medical feed wheat bran acting as a laxative has been refer for cardiovascular diseases, constipation, diarrhea, hemorrhoids and inflammatory bowel diseases. Animal feed wheat bran is used for animal feeding. Generally Wheat bran comes in a powder form which is added to drinks, smoothies and cereals. On the basis of applications, wheat bran market is segmented into food products, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and in cosmetic industry. Further food products include bakery and confectionary items. Wheat bran is used in cosmetic industry to make masks, sun screen lotions, ageing cream for the treatment of irregularities in skin. Wheat bran helps animals to induce their productivity in terms of milk and meat. Wheat bran also helpful in pharmaceutical industry. The outer layer of wheat bran is to make medicine. These medicines further helps in prevention of cancer and other cardiovascular diseases.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16696

Wheat bran is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel as online retail, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores. Amongst distribution channel segment supermarkets/hypermarkets have major volume value share of wheat bran market. However, online retail expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Wheat bran production as well as consumption is currently significant in countries such as US, UK, Japan, china and India. In UK its consumption is higher. This is due to increased consumption of wheat than rice and oats. In Asia Pacific countries India has more consumption as people in India suffers from more cardiovascular diseases followed by China and Japan.

Drivers and Trends:

Increasing demand for nutritious and healthy food is leading to increasing demand for wheat bran products. Wheat bran is exported worldwide which fuels the demand for the wheat bran products. Wheat bran contains protein which helps in formation of enzymes and other chemical process. Wheat bran contains higher fiber content, which leads to absorption of the cholesterol of the intestine and also control constipation. This is fuelling demand for wheat bran products among the consumers. Also, the Supplements of wheat bran used to lose the weight. People consuming wheat bran has lower ratio of cancer. Another major factor driving demand for wheat bran is increase in consumer demand for brown breads, muffins, cookies and wheat flakes. Increasing consumer demand for gluten free products due to celiac disease associated with gluten is another major factor driving demand for wheat bran products.

The shift is now leading to the increasing demand for healthy snacks products, thus wheat bran based snacks products are expected to see higher market share related to its various health benefits.

The biggest challenge related with wheat bran is there is lack of availability of standard methods for whole wheat flour milling which results in different bran particle sizes. Moderate size bran particle size is good for bread production and small particle size is good for non-gluten applications.

Key Players:

Star of the West, Hindustan Animal Feeds, Siemer Milling Company, Jordans, Harinera Vilafranquina and Karim Karobar Company, Wilmar Iternational LtD , PrimusAgro, Astra Alliance, Feedlance, AV Union

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16696