Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Players included are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation.

Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Consumer Iot Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Offerings (Node Component, Network Infrastructure, Solution, Service),

End-Use Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Home Automation, Automotive),

Global Consumer Iot Dynamics:

Global Consumer Iot Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices is expected to drive the market growth

Increased convenience and ease-of-life with consumer IoT is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risks of privacy of data and breaches associated with consumer IoT is expected to restrain the market growth

High amount of power consumption conducted by the connected devices is also expected to restrain the market growth

Important Features of the Global Consumer Iot Market Report:

What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

Key Highlights from Consumer Iot Market Study.

Key Highlights from Consumer Iot Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Consumer Iot industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Consumer Iot market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Consumer Iot report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

