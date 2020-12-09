Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Overview

Absorbed glass mat (AGM) battery is an advanced technology battery compared to lead- acid flooded battery. AGM batteries are constructed in such a way that the electrolyte is made to be suspended between the glass mat (primarily made of fiberglass) and battery plates. The amount of electrolyte is minimal in such batteries and it contains only enough electrolyte to keep the mat wets. If we compare traditional lead acid batteries with AGM batteries then AGM batteries are far more efficient because of its design and construction, better lifespan, resistance to vibrations, no spillage or leakage and more capacity. The demand for battery market has been healthy and AGM battery is gaining momentum currently owing to its nature of maintenance free battery and no hassle of topping up with distill water in frequent intervals. The increasing demand for AGM battery is favorable growth indicator for the global market and is projected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11806

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Drivers & Restraints

Stringent CO2 emission norms and start-stop functions in all the cars manufactured by European automobile by 2020 is one of the key driver for Europe AGM battery market. Trucking industry has also now started using AGM battery since it requires minimal maintenance. Renewable energy systems like solar power completely depends on AGM batteries too and these factors are anticipated to strongly driver growth of the global AGM battery market. Higher AGM technology costs as compared to lead-acid battery could be a potential restraint for the global market of AGM battery.

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market: Segmentation

The global automotive maintenance tools market can be segmented as follows:

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, by Distribution channel

OEM

Aftersales

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, by types

Automobile Battery

Inverter Battery

Solar energy battery

Alternate Energy

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, by output capacity

6V

8V

12V

Absorbed Glass Mat Battery Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global AGM market segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Western Europe is leading in terms of value in the AGM market, since the demand is driven by the various upscale automobile companies and renewable energy systems established in the region followed by North. The demand for AGM battery is gaining momentum in countries of Eastern Europe, APEJ as well as Japan and during the forecast period, the demand will be augmented by the automobile, trucking and renewable energy industry.

Absorbed Glass Mat Battery: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the absorbed glass mat battery global market are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Duracell,

Exide

Trojan Batteries

AMARON QUANTA

ODYSSEY batteries

Adventure Power

Johnson Controls

MK Battery

Defender Industries

Tudor India Limited

Centennial AGM

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11806

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually. Our next-generation research approach for exploring emerging technologies has allowed us to solve the most complex problems of clients.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11806

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.