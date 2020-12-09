The global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc), Profacgen, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, GenScript, Pfizer Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, New England Biolabs., Cibus, Monsanto Company, Horizon Discovery Group PLC They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market by Product: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market: Segment Analysis The global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the component, the market is primarily split into, Expression System, Cloning Vector By the application, this report covers the following segments, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Other

Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market by Application: segments, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology

1.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Industry

1.7.1.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview by Component

2.1 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Historic Market Size by Component (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Forecasted Market Size by Component (2021-2026)

2.4 Expression System

2.5 Cloning Vector 3 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview by Component

3.1 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

3.5 Academic and Government Research Institutes

3.6 Other 4 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market

4.4 Global Top Players Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc)

5.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Profile

5.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Recent Developments

5.2 Profacgen

5.2.1 Profacgen Profile

5.2.2 Profacgen Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Profacgen Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Profacgen Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Profacgen Recent Developments

5.3 Amgen Inc

5.5.1 Amgen Inc Profile

5.3.2 Amgen Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Amgen Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Amgen Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.4 Novartis AG

5.4.1 Novartis AG Profile

5.4.2 Novartis AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Novartis AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Novartis AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.5 GenScript

5.5.1 GenScript Profile

5.5.2 GenScript Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 GenScript Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GenScript Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 GenScript Recent Developments

5.6 Pfizer Inc

5.6.1 Pfizer Inc Profile

5.6.2 Pfizer Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Pfizer Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Pfizer Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Pfizer Inc Recent Developments

5.7 Novo Nordisk A/S

5.7.1 Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

5.7.2 Novo Nordisk A/S Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Novo Nordisk A/S Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Novo Nordisk A/S Recent Developments

5.8 Eli Lilly and Company

5.8.1 Eli Lilly and Company Profile

5.8.2 Eli Lilly and Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Eli Lilly and Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Eli Lilly and Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Developments

5.9 Sanofi

5.9.1 Sanofi Profile

5.9.2 Sanofi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Sanofi Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Sanofi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

5.10 Biocon

5.10.1 Biocon Profile

5.10.2 Biocon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Biocon Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Biocon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Biocon Recent Developments

5.11 GlaxoSmithKline plc

5.11.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc Profile

5.11.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc Recent Developments

5.12 New England Biolabs.

5.12.1 New England Biolabs. Profile

5.12.2 New England Biolabs. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 New England Biolabs. Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 New England Biolabs. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 New England Biolabs. Recent Developments

5.13 Cibus

5.13.1 Cibus Profile

5.13.2 Cibus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Cibus Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cibus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Cibus Recent Developments

5.14 Monsanto Company

5.14.1 Monsanto Company Profile

5.14.2 Monsanto Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Monsanto Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Monsanto Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Monsanto Company Recent Developments

5.15 Horizon Discovery Group PLC

5.15.1 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Profile

5.15.2 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Recent Developments 6 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology by Players and by Application

8.1 China Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

