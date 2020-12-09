The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market, such as Accenture, C3i Solutions, Clintec, Covance, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, ELC Group, Ergomed, iGATE Corporation, iMED Global Corporation, IQVIA, MarksMan Healthcare, Medpace Holdings, Novartis, Oracle Corporation, Parexel, PharmInvent, PrimeVigilance, Pure Drug Safety, Sciformix, SIRO Clinpharm, Symogen Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market by Product: Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market by Application: , Premarketing Clinical Trial, Post-marketing Clinical Practice, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

1.4.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Premarketing Clinical Trial

1.5.3 Post-marketing Clinical Practice

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Industry

1.6.1.1 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 C3i Solutions

13.2.1 C3i Solutions Company Details

13.2.2 C3i Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 C3i Solutions Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.2.4 C3i Solutions Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 C3i Solutions Recent Development

13.3 Clintec

13.3.1 Clintec Company Details

13.3.2 Clintec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Clintec Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.3.4 Clintec Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Clintec Recent Development

13.4 Covance

13.4.1 Covance Company Details

13.4.2 Covance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Covance Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.4.4 Covance Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Covance Recent Development

13.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

13.5.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Company Details

13.5.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.5.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Recent Development

13.6 ELC Group

13.6.1 ELC Group Company Details

13.6.2 ELC Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ELC Group Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.6.4 ELC Group Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ELC Group Recent Development

13.7 Ergomed

13.7.1 Ergomed Company Details

13.7.2 Ergomed Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ergomed Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.7.4 Ergomed Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ergomed Recent Development

13.8 iGATE Corporation

13.8.1 iGATE Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 iGATE Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 iGATE Corporation Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.8.4 iGATE Corporation Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 iGATE Corporation Recent Development

13.9 iMED Global Corporation

13.9.1 iMED Global Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 iMED Global Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 iMED Global Corporation Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.9.4 iMED Global Corporation Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 iMED Global Corporation Recent Development

13.10 IQVIA

13.10.1 IQVIA Company Details

13.10.2 IQVIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 IQVIA Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

13.10.4 IQVIA Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 IQVIA Recent Development

13.11 MarksMan Healthcare

10.11.1 MarksMan Healthcare Company Details

10.11.2 MarksMan Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 MarksMan Healthcare Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.11.4 MarksMan Healthcare Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 MarksMan Healthcare Recent Development

13.12 Medpace Holdings

10.12.1 Medpace Holdings Company Details

10.12.2 Medpace Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Medpace Holdings Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.12.4 Medpace Holdings Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Medpace Holdings Recent Development

13.13 Novartis

10.13.1 Novartis Company Details

10.13.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Novartis Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.13.4 Novartis Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Novartis Recent Development

13.14 Oracle Corporation

10.14.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Oracle Corporation Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.14.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.15 Parexel

10.15.1 Parexel Company Details

10.15.2 Parexel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Parexel Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.15.4 Parexel Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Parexel Recent Development

13.16 PharmInvent

10.16.1 PharmInvent Company Details

10.16.2 PharmInvent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 PharmInvent Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.16.4 PharmInvent Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 PharmInvent Recent Development

13.17 PrimeVigilance

10.17.1 PrimeVigilance Company Details

10.17.2 PrimeVigilance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 PrimeVigilance Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.17.4 PrimeVigilance Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 PrimeVigilance Recent Development

13.18 Pure Drug Safety

10.18.1 Pure Drug Safety Company Details

10.18.2 Pure Drug Safety Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Pure Drug Safety Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.18.4 Pure Drug Safety Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Pure Drug Safety Recent Development

13.19 Sciformix

10.19.1 Sciformix Company Details

10.19.2 Sciformix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sciformix Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.19.4 Sciformix Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Sciformix Recent Development

13.20 SIRO Clinpharm

10.20.1 SIRO Clinpharm Company Details

10.20.2 SIRO Clinpharm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 SIRO Clinpharm Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.20.4 SIRO Clinpharm Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 SIRO Clinpharm Recent Development

13.21 Symogen

10.21.1 Symogen Company Details

10.21.2 Symogen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Symogen Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Introduction

10.21.4 Symogen Revenue in Pharmacovigilance (PV) Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Symogen Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

